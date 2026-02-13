Urban Playground opens at Fourways Mall: A first for urban sport

Urban Playground has officially opened its first venue at Fourways Mall, introducing a world-first public space where urban sport, movement, gaming and creative expression come together under one roof.

Designed as a safe, inclusive and high-energy environment, Urban Playground brings together disciplines that have traditionally existed in silos. From skateboarding, parkour and BMX to street-style soccer, basketball, urban dance, esports and Teqball, the space offers young people a place to train, express themselves and belong.

At its core, Urban Playground responds to a growing need for accessible spaces where youth can engage with sport and culture in ways that reflect how they live today. Fourways Mall plays a key role as a strategic partner, aligned in its commitment to creating spaces that foster connection, community and shared experience.

“We saw a clear gap,” says Adriano Franco, founder of Urban Playground. “Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport, yet safe, indoor spaces for young skaters to learn and grow are rare. Urban Playground was created to change that, a place where young people can explore their passions, develop skills and feel supported, whether that’s on a board, on a court or behind a screen.”

What the space offers

Urban Playground brings together a wide range of activities and facilities, including:

Urban sport and movement

Indoor skateparks and BMX ramps, street-style soccer cages, dedicated parkour training zones, urban dance spaces, Teqball leagues and competitive experiences in partnership with World Chase Tag.

Esports and gaming

A purpose-built esports and gaming area equipped with modern hardware and infrastructure, supported by partnerships such as rAge and NAG to deliver a premium gaming experience.

Learning and skills development

Educational programmes including You Can Code and Introduction to Code and Game Development, alongside structured after-school offerings focused on digital literacy and creative skill-building.

Retail and lifestyle

Curated retail featuring urban fashion and sports gear, a sneaker care service, and a café designed as a social hub within the space.

Urban Playground is more than a venue; it’s a growing platform. A calendar of events is planned, ranging from community-level activations to regional competitions, culminating in an annual flagship urban festival. This ecosystem will be further supported by Urban Sessions, a dedicated content series spotlighting the people, stories and culture shaping the movement.

Urban Playground invites youth, families, media and partners to experience a space built for expression, development and connection. A place where sport, culture and creativity meet in real, meaningful ways.

About Urban Playground

Urban Playground is a world-first experiential hub focused on youth and young adults, bringing together urban sport, movement, gaming, creativity and learning in a safe and inclusive environment. Built around phased development, the Fourways Mall location currently features an indoor skatepark, street soccer cages, esports and gaming areas, and a multi-purpose event space. Phase two will introduce rooftop 3v3 basketball courts and an expanded parkour zone.



