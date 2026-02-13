South Africa
Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRMotherland OMNiKrispy KremeThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRand ShowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Urban Playground opens at Fourways Mall: A first for urban sport

    Urban Playground has officially opened its first venue at Fourways Mall, introducing a world-first public space where urban sport, movement, gaming and creative expression come together under one roof.
    Issued by Motherland OMNi
    13 Feb 2026
    13 Feb 2026
    Urban Playground opens at Fourways Mall: A first for urban sport

    Designed as a safe, inclusive and high-energy environment, Urban Playground brings together disciplines that have traditionally existed in silos. From skateboarding, parkour and BMX to street-style soccer, basketball, urban dance, esports and Teqball, the space offers young people a place to train, express themselves and belong.

    At its core, Urban Playground responds to a growing need for accessible spaces where youth can engage with sport and culture in ways that reflect how they live today. Fourways Mall plays a key role as a strategic partner, aligned in its commitment to creating spaces that foster connection, community and shared experience.

    “We saw a clear gap,” says Adriano Franco, founder of Urban Playground. “Skateboarding is now an Olympic sport, yet safe, indoor spaces for young skaters to learn and grow are rare. Urban Playground was created to change that, a place where young people can explore their passions, develop skills and feel supported, whether that’s on a board, on a court or behind a screen.”

    What the space offers

    Urban Playground brings together a wide range of activities and facilities, including:

    Urban sport and movement

    Indoor skateparks and BMX ramps, street-style soccer cages, dedicated parkour training zones, urban dance spaces, Teqball leagues and competitive experiences in partnership with World Chase Tag.

    Esports and gaming

    A purpose-built esports and gaming area equipped with modern hardware and infrastructure, supported by partnerships such as rAge and NAG to deliver a premium gaming experience.

    Learning and skills development

    Educational programmes including You Can Code and Introduction to Code and Game Development, alongside structured after-school offerings focused on digital literacy and creative skill-building.

    Retail and lifestyle

    Curated retail featuring urban fashion and sports gear, a sneaker care service, and a café designed as a social hub within the space.

    Urban Playground is more than a venue; it’s a growing platform. A calendar of events is planned, ranging from community-level activations to regional competitions, culminating in an annual flagship urban festival. This ecosystem will be further supported by Urban Sessions, a dedicated content series spotlighting the people, stories and culture shaping the movement.

    Urban Playground invites youth, families, media and partners to experience a space built for expression, development and connection. A place where sport, culture and creativity meet in real, meaningful ways.

    About Urban Playground

    Urban Playground is a world-first experiential hub focused on youth and young adults, bringing together urban sport, movement, gaming, creativity and learning in a safe and inclusive environment. Built around phased development, the Fourways Mall location currently features an indoor skatepark, street soccer cages, esports and gaming areas, and a multi-purpose event space. Phase two will introduce rooftop 3v3 basketball courts and an expanded parkour zone.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Motherland OMNi
    Motherland OMNi, is your Community and Brand Experience partner, specialising in reach, engagement, experiential and affinity solutions to authentically connect your brand to audiences.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz