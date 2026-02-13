Absa Du Champ makes a dazzling debut: Where mastery, story and contemporary luxury converge

On Saturday, 7 February 2026, the Cape Winelands welcomed a striking new player to South Africa’s premium lifestyle calendar as Absa Du Champ launched in unforgettable style at the iconic Val de Vie Estate. Set against the dramatic peaks and pristine fields of the Paarl Franschhoek Valley, the inaugural event delivered a masterfully curated celebration of polo, culture and contemporary luxury.

Framed by the event’s guiding theme, ‘Where Mastery meets Story’, Absa Du Champ positioned itself not only as a sporting spectacle but as a cultural platform celebrating excellence, narrative and craft across disciplines.

More than a polo event, Absa Du Champ unfolded as a full sensory lifestyle experience, drawing tastemakers, creatives and lovers of refined living into a world defined by elegance, intention and craft. From the thunder of hooves on the field to the clink of crystal and the quiet power of art, every detail reflected a pursuit of excellence.

While the fast paced precision of polo anchored the day, guests journeyed far beyond the field through a series of immersive luxury encounters. A curated art gallery by Gallery MOMO featured works by contemporary artists including Blessing Ngobeni, Vivien Kohler, Phoka Nyokong, Ayobola Kekere Ekun and Bevan de Wet, alongside an exclusive boutique edit of coveted luxury goods and The Collection’s showcase of distinguished fine wine and champagne estates, creating an atmosphere of layered sophistication and discovery.

At the heart of the experience was a 12-course gastronomic journey curated by award winning chef Johnny Hamman. Centred around the striking Vertical Harvest Table, the catering was presented in a dramatic vertical format that transformed each chef’s table into a sculptural installation. Guests moved through immersive culinary moments including a seasonal tomato installation, a sculptural meringue dessert experience and live evening stations, where multi course creations were presented as works of art and thoughtfully paired with some of the world’s most celebrated wines and spirits. The result was an immersive expression of innovation, artistry and precision that defined the event’s modern luxury aesthetic.

The atmosphere was further shaped by a carefully curated entertainment line up. An afternoon session with DJ Greg Maloka set the tone, followed by a live performance by Empire the Band that brought energy to the field ahead of the main match. Evening celebrations continued with DJ PH, carrying guests seamlessly from sport into sunset festivities.

As reflected throughout the programme, polo itself was celebrated as an art form. In the spirit of the event, polo was described as “a dialogue between horse and rider, a partnership where trust, timing and instinct transform movement into art,” underscoring the event’s focus on mastery in motion.

Rooted in Absa’s brand promise that “Your Story Matters”, the event also reflected the bank’s continued commitment to advancing women in sport. By placing the Ladies match at the heart of the programme and celebrating female athletes on an equal stage, Absa Du Champ underscored the importance of visibility, opportunity and recognition for women shaping the future of competitive sport and contemporary culture.

The name Du Champ, drawn from the French meaning of the field, served as both literal and symbolic inspiration. It paid homage to the athletes, artisans, chefs, designers and cultural visionaries whose passion and purpose shape culture through mastery in their field and beyond.

Speaking at the launch, Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa, said, “Absa Du Champ represents an exciting evolution of our lifestyle portfolio. It is a premium platform that brings together craft, culture and excellence connecting our clients and partners through shared moments of taste, creativity and design. Experiences like these allow us to build meaningful relationships while supporting the creators and communities shaping Africa’s cultural landscape.”

On the field, the competition matched the elegance of the surroundings. In the Ladies match, Royal Reins secured a narrow 6 to 5 victory over Crown Chukkers. The winning players Daniele Francis, Loa Marie Venter, Nadia Irons and Jocelyn Spilsbury were presented with their prizes by Steven Hickox, Managing Director of Equus Group, and Candice Thurston, Managing Executive for Brand and Marketing at Absa Group. Each received a bottle of Whispering Angel and Riedel crystal glasses.

The Men’s 10 Goal final saw Inland Lakers triumph 7 to 6 against Coastal Warriors. Ignaz Marx, Louw Schabort, Harry Muddle and Johann du Preez were awarded a bottle of Glenfiddich 16 year old whisky and Riedel crystal glasses, again presented by Steven Hickox and Candice Thurston during the official prize giving ceremony. The Best Playing Pony title was awarded to Nemo, owned and ridden by George Morgan, recognising exceptional performance and partnership on the field.

Commenting on the success of the inaugural event, Steven Hickox, managing director of Equus Group, said, “Absa Du Champ was created to celebrate mastery in all its forms. Seeing world class polo, culinary artistry and cultural expression come together in one setting has been extraordinary. Our vision was to craft a day that celebrates mastery and innovation, and this debut marks the beginning of a new chapter in luxury experiences.”

With its seamless fusion of sport, art, gastronomy and design, Absa Du Champ has established itself as a defining new fixture on the luxury calendar. It is a celebration of excellence and storytelling, where mastery and meaning intersect, and where every detail is designed to be experienced, remembered and shared.

Absa Du Champ has arrived and the future of luxury experiences in South Africa has never looked more refined.

Follow @absaduchamp on social media for all updates. #AbsaDuChamp #YourStoryMatters

About Absa Group Limited

Absa Group Limited (“Absa Group”) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups. Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance. Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has representative offices in China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic. For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit www.absa.africa



