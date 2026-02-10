Converge Africa 2026 confirms latest headline sponsors

Africa’s digital commerce economy is growing fast, but not without friction. Fragmented retail, inconsistent data, complex payments, rising fraud risk and disconnected customer journeys continue to slow down scale for retailers, brands and marketplaces across the continent.

Converge Africa 2026 will place these challenges at the centre of its agenda, as the continent’s leading digital commerce, fintech and retail technology players gather from 4 to 6 May 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town to define what frictionless, borderless and trusted digital trade should look like for Africa.

The event today confirms Intent HQ as Diamond Sponsor, Absa Bank as Platinum Sponsor, and BEES as Gold Sponsor, three organisations operating at different layers of the commerce stack, united by a common mission: enabling African businesses to trade smarter, faster and at scale.

Converge Africa unites leaders across retail and e-commerce, digital marketing, payments and fintech, digital security, and fulfilment, logistics and last mile for three days of strategy, technology and high-value meeting introductions.

The real challenge: Turning African digital growth into profitable, scalable commerce

Across Africa, digital adoption is accelerating. Consumers are shopping online, mobile payments are mainstream, and informal retail is rapidly digitising. Yet many organisations are struggling to convert this growth into sustainable, profitable digital commerce.

Retailers battle with disconnected customer data and slow decision making.



Brands struggle to digitise fragmented trade networks.



Marketplaces face trust, fraud and cross border payment complexity.



Customers expect personalised, real time experiences without sacrificing privacy.

Converge Africa 2026 is designed to tackle these realities head on, bringing together the platforms, infrastructure and intelligence required to build the next generation of African digital commerce. Expect main stage keynotes, track led content, hands on workshops, an exhibition of market ready solutions, and structured networking to enable meaningful partnerships and tangible ROI.

It is within this context that Intent HQ, Absa Bank and BEES take centre stage.

Sponsor announcements and why they matter now

Intent HQ: Powering real time, privacy first customer decisioning (Diamond Sponsor)

Intent HQ is the human to AI context company that helps enterprises anticipate and activate real customer intent in real time, safely and at scale. Its flagship platform, IntentOne, sits between enterprise data estates and execution channels to orchestrate the moments that matter.

It detects intent signals, recommends next best actions, and activates decisions instantly across existing martech and experience stacks without replacing them. By combining always on data with on device Edge AI, Intent HQ delivers higher conversion, loyalty and lifetime value under strict privacy and security governance.

At Converge Africa, retailers and marketplaces will see live demos of IntentOne’s Customer Intent Engine, showing how to align engagement to true shopper readiness, improve decision velocity for promotions and service recovery, and prove measurable uplift with responsible AI. This speaks directly to the data fragmentation and personalisation challenges facing South African e-commerce.

Absa Bank: enabling trusted, scalable digital commerce (Platinum Sponsor)

Absa Bank is a leading pan-African financial services group serving retail, business and corporate clients with acquiring, payments, embedded finance and risk solutions across the continent. Absa stands out by blending African insight, strong digital ambition, responsible banking, and human-centred leadership to create real economic impact, not just financial results.

Absa’s presence underscores the centrality of secure, seamless payments to e-commerce growth. Delegates can expect insights on cross border enablement, fraud and digital security, omnichannel merchant services, and the rails that support scalable digital trade, core to resolving payment complexity and trust deficits in South Africa’s online market.

BEES: digitising the retail value chain at scale (Gold Sponsor)

BEES is a global B2B digital commerce platform connecting FMCG brands with millions of independent retailers. Through a single app, retailers can order, pay, access promotions and insights, while suppliers unlock data driven route to market, trade activation and loyalty at scale.

BEES brings proven playbooks for digitising fragmented retail, which is critical in Africa’s mixed trade landscape. Delegates can expect practical sessions on retailer onboarding, in app merchandising, incentives, and how first party trade data can drive better demand planning, fulfilment and ROI for brands and distributors. This directly addresses the fragmentation and execution gaps holding back South African e-commerce.

How Converge Africa 2026 addresses today’s pain points

Retail and e-commerce: Connecting channels and data to create seamless journeys and increase decision velocity at the point of need.



Connecting channels and data to create seamless journeys and increase decision velocity at the point of need. Digital marketing: Operationalising real time intent to lift acquisition efficiency and lifetime value, while protecting privacy.



Operationalising real time intent to lift acquisition efficiency and lifetime value, while protecting privacy. Payments and fintech: Building trusted, scalable rails for omnichannel commerce, including cross border, risk and fraud controls.



Building trusted, scalable rails for omnichannel commerce, including cross border, risk and fraud controls. Digital security: Hardening the ecosystem against evolving threats with enterprise grade governance, identity and compliance.



Hardening the ecosystem against evolving threats with enterprise grade governance, identity and compliance. Fulfilment, logistics and last mile: Turning demand into on-time delivery through better planning, inventory visibility and execution.

Media quotes

"Scaling digital commerce in Africa requires more than a single solution, it requires intelligence, infrastructure and execution working together. Converge Africa brings that full commerce stack into one room," said Terry Southam, Group director of Retail at Converge Africa.

“We’re excited to return to Converge Africa to showcase our award-winning Agentic Customer AI. By understanding behavior and intent, we help brands deliver smarter, more inclusive digital services.” – Jonathan Woolf, chief revenue officer at Intent HQ

“BEES is a B2B digital commerce platform that elevates every interaction with our retailers from ordering to delivery. Powered by AI, it enables us to influence retailers more successfully, improve sales effectiveness, and deliver superior service, resulting in stronger performance.” – Representative BEES.

Registration and sponsorship

Converge Africa 2026 4–6 May, CTICC, Cape Town

About Converge Africa

Converge Africa is the continent’s leading platform for digital commerce leaders to connect, learn and grow. Held annually at the CTICC in Cape Town, the event convenes retailers and e-commerce brands, payments and fintech innovators, cybersecurity specialists, logistics and last-mile providers, and digital marketers to shape the future of Africa’s online economy.

Curated by Vuka Group, Converge Africa delivers board-level keynotes, practical breakouts and hands-on workshops that prioritise actionable insight, measurable outcomes and high-value meeting introductions. With a programme guided by an Advisory Board of industry pioneers, the event showcases real-world use cases, live product demos and partnerships that accelerate market expansion across the continent. Converge Africa is where strategy meets scale, technology meets trust and leaders create durable growth for Africa’s digital economy.

Frictionless digital commerce. Transacting seamlessly, without borders.



