Converge Africa proudly announces Amazon South Africa as a Diamond partner

Converge Africa is proud to announce that Amazon South Africa has confirmed its role as a Diamond Partner of Converge Africa 2026, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating digital commerce adoption, marketplace growth, and seller enablement across South Africa.

Converge Africa has become South Africa’s leading digital commerce and retail technology conference, bringing together decision makers from e-commerce, fintech, fulfilment, digital marketing, cybersecurity, and customer experience under one roof.

At Converge Africa 2026, Amazon.co.za will deliver a series of seller masterclasses, hands-on workshops, and platform demonstrations aimed at both existing sellers and businesses exploring selling on Amazon for the first time.

These sessions will focus on helping South African entrepreneurs understand how to launch, operate, and scale successful marketplace businesses, from onboarding and compliance, to optimising product listings, leveraging fulfilment options, using advertising and analytics tools, and building operational excellence at scale.

"Our Diamond Partnership with Converge Africa reflects Amazon South Africa’s commitment to empowering small businesses through practical execution, seller capability building, and collaboration," said Suzelle Abe, head of marketplace at Amazon South Africa. "By empowering local entrepreneurs to reach customers nationwide through our marketplace, we're contributing to small business growth, innovation, and job creation across South Africa. This seller-first philosophy underpins our decision to align with Converge Africa as an industry platform that prioritises execution, and skills transfer, enabling South African businesses to deliver the high standards of service and reliability our customers expect."

Marketplace success depends not only on access to customers, but on the availability of payments infrastructure, fulfilment and last-mile delivery, advertising technology, data insights, and customer experience capabilities, all of which form core components of Converge Africa’s agenda.

The event’s multi-track structure, spanning fintech and payments, e-commerce, fulfilment, digital marketing, security, and CX, closely aligns with Amazon’s marketplace enablement strategy and its focus on building a resilient, scalable seller ecosystem that can meet the expectations of South African consumers.

“This approach reflects Amazon’s broader commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering innovation, while ensuring customers benefit from a seamless, reliable shopping experience. By investing in seller education and operational readiness, Amazon aims to lower barriers to entry and enable sustainable growth across its marketplace,” adds Abe

Converge Africa 2026 will take place from 4–6 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, welcoming commerce leaders, sellers, technology providers, and industry stakeholders from across South Africa and the continent.

Converge Africa 2026 4-6 May, CTICC, Cape Town

Frictionless digital commerce. Transacting seamlessly, without borders.



