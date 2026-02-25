South Africa
Retail Exhibitions & Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Scan DisplayBluegrass DigitalEpic OutdooraHead Marketing ServicesCapacity RelationsOffernetProudly SASecurexKrispy KremeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Converge Africa proudly announces Amazon South Africa as a Diamond partner

    Converge Africa is proud to announce that Amazon South Africa has confirmed its role as a Diamond Partner of Converge Africa 2026, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating digital commerce adoption, marketplace growth, and seller enablement across South Africa.
    Issued by Converge Africa
    25 Feb 2026
    25 Feb 2026
    Converge Africa proudly announces Amazon South Africa as a Diamond partner

    Converge Africa has become South Africa’s leading digital commerce and retail technology conference, bringing together decision makers from e-commerce, fintech, fulfilment, digital marketing, cybersecurity, and customer experience under one roof.

    At Converge Africa 2026, Amazon.co.za will deliver a series of seller masterclasses, hands-on workshops, and platform demonstrations aimed at both existing sellers and businesses exploring selling on Amazon for the first time.

    These sessions will focus on helping South African entrepreneurs understand how to launch, operate, and scale successful marketplace businesses, from onboarding and compliance, to optimising product listings, leveraging fulfilment options, using advertising and analytics tools, and building operational excellence at scale.

    "Our Diamond Partnership with Converge Africa reflects Amazon South Africa’s commitment to empowering small businesses through practical execution, seller capability building, and collaboration," said Suzelle Abe, head of marketplace at Amazon South Africa. "By empowering local entrepreneurs to reach customers nationwide through our marketplace, we're contributing to small business growth, innovation, and job creation across South Africa. This seller-first philosophy underpins our decision to align with Converge Africa as an industry platform that prioritises execution, and skills transfer, enabling South African businesses to deliver the high standards of service and reliability our customers expect."

    Marketplace success depends not only on access to customers, but on the availability of payments infrastructure, fulfilment and last-mile delivery, advertising technology, data insights, and customer experience capabilities, all of which form core components of Converge Africa’s agenda.

    The event’s multi-track structure, spanning fintech and payments, e-commerce, fulfilment, digital marketing, security, and CX, closely aligns with Amazon’s marketplace enablement strategy and its focus on building a resilient, scalable seller ecosystem that can meet the expectations of South African consumers.

    “This approach reflects Amazon’s broader commitment to supporting local businesses and fostering innovation, while ensuring customers benefit from a seamless, reliable shopping experience. By investing in seller education and operational readiness, Amazon aims to lower barriers to entry and enable sustainable growth across its marketplace,” adds Abe

    Converge Africa 2026 will take place from 4–6 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, welcoming commerce leaders, sellers, technology providers, and industry stakeholders from across South Africa and the continent.

    Converge Africa 2026 4-6 May, CTICC, Cape Town

    Frictionless digital commerce. Transacting seamlessly, without borders.

    Read more: Converge Africa, Amazon South Africa, Steven Dennett
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Converge Africa
    Converge Africa is an annual three-day conference and exhibition hosted by VUKA Group. It brings together Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem to learn, connect, and grow, uniting leaders across Retail and eCommerce, Digital Marketing, Payments and Fintech, Digital Security, and Fulfilment, Logistics, and Last Mile.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz