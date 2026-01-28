South Africa
Retail E-commerce
    See it? Snap it, shop it! Amazon Lens now available in SA

    Amazon has officially launched Amazon Lens in South Africa, bringing its visual shopping tool to more customers seeking a faster, easier way to shop online.
    28 Jan 2026
    Amazon Lens offers a solution by letting customers shop using images, screenshots, scanning a barcode, or the live camera in the app. Tens of millions of customers globally are using Amazon Lens each month to find what they're looking for.

    How it works

    Have a screenshot or picture in your camera roll of something you want to buy? You don't need to describe the product, colour, or shape. Simply tap the Lens icon in the search bar, select the image you want to use, and Amazon Lens shows you similar items to shop on Amazon.

    Image supplied

    Circle to Search - Available exclusively when uploading images from your device, this feature lets customers draw a circle around specific items when an image contains multiple products, allowing for more precise searching within a busy image.

    Image supplied

    Turn what you see into what you buy - Camera Search allows you to take a photo while you're out and about, watching TV, or reading a magazine. Amazon Lens will find matching or similar products available to purchase.

    Quick Scan Shopping - With Barcode Scan, you can compare prices, delivery options, or restock products you’ve already purchased. When you click the Lens icon in the search bar, you’ll find a barcode option that allows you to easily scan any barcode to pull up a product — all without having to type and scroll to find your exact match.

    "We continue to innovate to help customers quickly find products without becoming experts in product terminology," said Robert Koen, managing director, Amazon sub-Saharan Africa.

    "At Amazon, our AI applications are designed to make customers' lives better and easier. This practical approach extends across our store, from deep learning algorithms that analyse sizing relationships between brands to tools that make goods easier to find. We're using AI to solve everyday problems, making shopping more intuitive, personalised, and friction-free."

    When Amazon Lens brings you back visually similar search results, customers can then sort results by price, customer ratings, and delivery options across Amazon's wide selection.

    This combination of image-based search and filtering capabilities makes shopping faster and easier than ever before. Amazon Lens is now available in the Amazon Shopping app. Customers can access it by tapping the camera icon in the search bar.

    Read more: Robert Koen, Amazon South Africa
