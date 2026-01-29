KLA survey finds SA's paradoxical approach to health and wellness

South Africans’ approach to health and wellness reveals a concerning paradox. While they’re keen on improving their lifestyles by adopting healthy attitudes, their reality says otherwise.

These were some of the findings when consumer insights agency KLA conducted a YouGov Profiles survey of 40,000 South Africans.

The intention-behaviour gap

The survey has uncovered a disconnect in South African health behaviour: while 84% of citizens say they try to take care of their physical health and 82% believe working out is important, nearly three in five fall into overweight or obese BMI categories.

The results reveal a nation caught between strong health aspirations and the reality of daily habits.

There is a reliance on quick fixes rather than sustainable lifestyle changes.

Despite 72% considering themselves healthy eaters and 82% claiming to make an effort to eat enough fruit and vegetables, the data suggest that awareness alone is not translating into effective health outcomes.

The survey reveals a significant cultural shift in attitudes toward holistic wellness, with 87% of South Africans saying it's important for people to talk about mental health.

This represents a growing recognition that wellbeing encompasses both physical and emotional health, marking a departure from traditional health perspectives that focused solely on physical fitness.

The exercise data presents another paradox: while 71% report exercising at least once a week, 76% admit they wish they exercised more.

This "intention-behaviour gap" represents one of the challenges facing public health initiatives, as motivation and awareness fail to convert into consistent action.

Enter tech

South Africans are increasingly turning to technology to bridge the gap between intention and action.

The data shows that 70% believe wearable devices can encourage healthier lifestyles, while 46% actively count their calories.

Also, 40% visit health and fitness websites or apps weekly, suggesting a growing appetite for digital health solutions.

The research also reveals shifting attitudes toward healthcare approaches, with 63% expressing open-mindedness about homoeopathy and alternative medicine.

Only 54% rely solely on physician-recommended medicine, indicating a potential trust gap in mainstream healthcare and an opportunity for brands that can blend scientific credibility with holistic approaches.

Healthy together

Beyond personal wellness, 64% of South Africans view population wellbeing as a measure of national development.

This perspective positions health as not just an individual responsibility but a societal goal, opening doors for collaboration between private sector brands, policymakers, and community organisations.

When it comes to nutrition, South Africans are seeking a balance between health and convenience.

The survey shows that 72% often choose diet or healthy versions of their favourite products, while 53% believe a meatless diet is healthier.

This suggests a gradual shift toward healthier eating patterns rather than radical dietary transformations.

However, these dietary aspirations face economic barriers.

In a recent article published in Polity, President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted that access to nutritious food directly affects the physical health and development of individuals and societies, yet between 15 and 16 million South Africans have inadequate access to food.

This challenge is coupled with the continual rise of food inflation, with meat and vegetables becoming increasingly expensive.

The president made a plea for retailers to make an effort to make more nutritious food more available and affordable.

Takeaways for health and wellness industries

The findings present critical insights for businesses operating in the health and wellness sector:

Education is crucial. With widespread misconceptions about supplements and nutrition, there's an urgent need for science-backed, transparent communication.



Brands should focus on helping consumers take manageable, consistent actions rather than promoting dramatic transformations.



With high engagement in digital health tools, brands must incorporate technology-based solutions for tracking and accountability.



A holistic approach is required, as success lies in addressing both physical and mental health while acknowledging the role of alternative approaches.

The survey paints a picture of a nation ready for change but struggling with implementation.

For health brands, policymakers, and healthcare providers, the message is clear: South Africans don't need more information about what constitutes healthy living; they need practical support, realistic goals, and sustainable systems that make healthy choices easier to maintain.

As the data reveals, the future of wellness in South Africa will depend not on perfection but on progress – helping citizens close the gap between knowing what's healthy and actually living it, one achievable step at a time.