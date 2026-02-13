Rubicon Clothing's ‘In Bloom’ collection aims to transform lives

The Conceiving in the Mind initiative, a strategic collaboration between Rubicon Clothing and non-profit organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), brings together fashion, advocacy and social responsibility to confront one of South Africa’s most urgent yet under-addressed realities.

Image supplied

Conceiving in the Mind is a call to slow down, to think deliberately, and to act with intention so that fewer children are born into harm, and more are born into environments where they are chosen, protected, and given the chance to thrive.

‘In Bloom’ extends beyond just a collection and exemplifies Rubicon's commitment to support WMACA.

Building on the previous release of the Ethereal Continuum, Rubicon’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase, aptly named ‘In Bloom’ offers a reimagined look in this exclusive collection. Launching in the first quarter of 2026, the summer capsule collection will feature brilliant shades of Citrine yellow, a hue that stands for power, vigour, and hope, aligned with the initiative.

"With this new collection, we hope to celebrate the blooming spirit of summer, a time of strength, light, and renewal" says Hangwani Nengovhela, creative director and founder of Rubicon. "By working with WMACA, we are reviving hope for the most vulnerable while also showcasing the beauty of rebirth in design with this collection."

With the fusion of art and fashion being a pinnacle point in bringing the campaign to life, Rubicon will also be shooting the collection at the incomparable and stunning Graham Contemporary Art Gallery in Johannesburg.

Rubicon's signature craftsmanship will be on display in the ‘In Bloom’ collection, which is infused with the golden essence of the season. Each piece maintains the ethereal continuity of the SS25 collection while embodying the freshness of new beginnings.