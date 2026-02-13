Maison Martell brings immersive cognac culture to SA's creative cities

One of the oldest cognac brands in the world, Maison Martell, will open a cultural residence intended to blend in with Africa's most significant creative hubs.

More than a venue, this curated Maison is a considered space where French cognac heritage is reimagined through a distinctly South African lens.

Reportedly a first-of-its-kind experience in the country, each city will bring its identity to The Maison, ensuring that no two iterations are the same.

In every city, Martell partners with leading creative voices to reinterpret cognac culture through local expression, blending heritage with contemporary influence.

The Maison experience brings together tastemakers across culinary, music, fashion, and design – reflecting the rhythms, textures, and stories unique to each city.

The residence will serve as a stage for luxury immersive moments, including intimate musical performances, brilliantly curated chef-led collaborations, bespoke tastings, design-led installations, and art-driven experiences – each unfolding as a limited-time expression of culture and craft.

Each ‘room’ is designed to be discovered, turning each moment at The Maison into a collectible experience. This is luxury that lives in memory, where presence is the ultimate privilege and every detail is curated to linger long after the last pour.

“Martell’s philosophy of time, craft, and patience blends naturally with South Africa’s cultural economy, driven by creativity, collaboration, and influence. The Maison is where these worlds meet, creating space to slow down and experience luxury with intention,” said Tintswalo Baloyi, Category Director: Prestige & High Energy at Pernod Ricard South Africa.

In contrast to the city’s relentless pace, Maison Martell is designed around slow luxury – long lunches, late dinners, meaningful conversation, and precisely crafted cocktails. It offers a deliberate pause in a city defined by momentum, where luxury is measured in time, intention, and depth rather than spectacle.

Access to The Maison will be intentionally limited to offer an exclusive luxury offering. A small number of tickets will be released each day, preserving an intimate experience for those in attendance.

Johannesburg marks the first chapter in March 2026.

Date: 8-22 March 2026

Venue: Montecasino, Fourways

Tickets: Tickets go live soon