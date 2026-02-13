Superwoman Karyn White to perform one-night-only at Kirstenbosch Gardens

Two-time Grammy nominated, Billboard Music Award recipient, NAACP honoured, and platinum selling global icon Karyn White, the voice behind timeless hits Superwoman, Romantic, and The Way You Love Me, will grace South African fans with a one-night-only live performance at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens on Thursday, 2 April 2026.

Karyn White will grace South African fans with a one-night-only live performance at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens on Thursday, 2 April 2026. Image supplied

This exclusive Cape Town concert promises an unforgettable evening of classic R&B, soul, and nostalgia as one of the genre’s most influential voices returns to the stage.

Released on 19 January 2026, her latest single, You’re Gonna Want Me Back, reminds the world why her voice, her presence, and her perspective still matter, not as a reflection of where she has been, but as a declaration of where she stands now.

Best known for defining an era with the timeless anthem Superwoman, White has long been synonymous with strength, vulnerability, and emotional honesty.

Decades into a career that has shaped R&B and soul music globally, she now returns with a record that reflects evolution rather than nostalgia. You’re Gonna Want Me Back is grown woman energy in its purest form.

Rooted in modern soul and R&B with classic influences, the single blends rich melodies, live instrumentation, and White’s unmistakable vocal authority. It captures the quiet clarity that comes with emotional maturity, when self-worth no longer needs explanation and walking away feels like peace rather than loss. The song is not about regret or revenge. It is about recognising when something has run its course and choosing yourself with grace.

You’re Gonna Want Me Back arrives at a time when White is experiencing one of the most expansive creative seasons of her career. Alongside new music and global touring, she continues to grow her footprint as an entrepreneur and film producer through Karyn White Enterprises, a media company dedicated to creating diverse and uplifting stories across music, television, and film.

This chapter is defined by ownership, purpose, and creative freedom on her own terms.

South Africa remains one of White’s strongest and most consistent markets, with her music continuing to resonate deeply across generations. In 2025, Superwoman spent five weeks on the Top 100 Radiomonitor chart and remains in high rotation on radio stations across the country, reaffirming her enduring connection with local audiences.

That legacy of resonance sets the stage for You’re Gonna Want Me Back, which is already earmarked to follow a similarly strong performance.

More than a comeback or a continuation, You’re Gonna Want Me Back is a reflection of a woman fully aligned with her worth. It is Karyn White standing firmly in her truth, expanding her legacy, and inviting the world to meet her exactly where she is now.

Joining White on the night is acclaimed South African singer-songwriter Ami Faku, whose rich, emotive vocals and genre-blending sound have earned her widespread recognition across the continent.

Known for hit songs such as Inde Lendlela and Ubuhle Bakho, Faku brings a powerful contemporary soul presence that perfectly complements Karyn White’s legacy of strength, love and storytelling through music.

Event details

In Association with BreakOut Events:

Date: Thursday, 2 April 2026

Venue: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, Cape Town

Ticket Prices: From R595

Tickets available from Webtickets.