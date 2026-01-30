BizTrendz2026 | BreakOut Events' Damon Forbes: Live events and festivals in a new era of connection

Live events and festivals have always been about connection, but as we head into 2026, that connection has taken on a deeper meaning.

L to R: Alex Forbes, Ross Learmonth (former Prime Circle lead singer), Damon Forbes (BreakOut Events MD) and Majozi. Image supplied.

Audiences are no longer attending simply to watch a performance – they are looking for belonging, escapism and shared moments that cut through an increasingly digital world.

At BreakOut Events, where we produce and curate festivals, international touring shows and large-scale outdoor events across South Africa, we are seeing a clear shift in how live experiences are designed, programmed and delivered.

The festivals and events that are thriving are those that understand that experience is the product, not just the lineup.

Festivals as fully immersive environments

One of the most significant trends shaping festivals in 2026 is the move away from single-stage, performance-only formats towards fully immersive environments.

Audiences expect more than a main stage and a food court. They want layered experiences – multiple stages, curated discovery spaces, interactive elements and thoughtfully designed sites that invite exploration.

This has influenced how we approach festival production, particularly outdoor events where the natural environment becomes part of the experience.

Festivals are increasingly designed like temporary villages, where layout, lighting, décor and flow are just as important as who is performing. The result is longer dwell time, deeper engagement and a stronger emotional connection to the event - and more potential to return again at the next edition.

Curated lineups over crowded bills

Another defining trend is the move towards more intentional, curated lineups. Bigger is no longer automatically better.

I believe there is space for big stacked lineups, but it's a case of horses for courses and seeing gaps. Audiences in segments are responding to thoughtfully programmed festivals that tell a story, rather than overwhelming schedules with dozens of disconnected acts.

At BreakOut Events, our experience working with both international touring artists and local talent has reinforced the value of balance.

Established headline acts draw the crowd, but it’s the emerging and mid-level artists who shape the identity of a festival and keep audiences discovering new music. Festivals that invest in artist development and local scenes are building long-term loyalty rather than one-off attendance.

Production values are non-negotiable

Post-pandemic audiences are far more discerning.

Sound quality, stage design, lighting and technical execution are no longer areas where organisers can cut corners. High production values are now a baseline expectation, even at smaller festivals.

In 2026, successful event production is about precision and professionalism – from load-in and scheduling to crowd management and artist experience.

Artists expect world-class technical standards, and audiences can immediately feel when something is underproduced. This has raised the bar across the industry and pushed producers to invest more carefully in infrastructure, skilled crews and experienced technical partners.

Sustainability and responsibility at festivals

Sustainability continues to be a trend in festival planning. Audiences are more aware of the environmental footprint of large events, and festivals are being challenged to operate more responsibly without losing their sense of celebration.

This includes smarter power solutions, waste reduction strategies, reusable infrastructure and more considered transport planning. Importantly, sustainability also extends to people – fair treatment of crew, realistic schedules and creating safer, more inclusive festival environments for all attendees.

Content-driven festivals

Festivals in 2026 are no longer confined to a single weekend. Content creation has become a core part of event strategy, with festivals designed to live on across social media, streaming platforms and post-event storytelling.

Stages, installations and performances are now planned with digital moments in mind, helping festivals reach audiences far beyond the physical site. This has become increasingly important for sponsors, artists and organisers alike, extending the value of live events long after the last act leaves the stage.

The road ahead

With a strong pipeline of festivals and live events on South Africa’s 2026 calendar, the appetite for shared, in-person experiences is clear. But growth will belong to those who understand that festivals are no longer just about scale – they are about craft and intention.

BreakOut Events has over 15 years experience in the touring arena and has toured a wide range of music artists within Southern Africa, as well as procuring artists for Southern African festivals and corporate events.

To name a few in the last 18 months - Kenny G, Jordan Rakei, JP Cooper, Myles Smith, Milky Chance, Diplo, Ronan Keating, OMD, Deacon Blue, and many more.

At BreakOut Events, we are looking forward to an already busy 2026 with our own curated festivals in the lineup - with Calum Scott’s ‘Avenoir’ South Africa just wrapped across CT, Joburg and Durban.

This year we’re off to a big start already, the year has a lot that is signed off and/or close to being signed off - so we are expecting a major growth year ahead. Having grown to over 150,000 attendees at shows that we ran in 2025.

2026 looks set to be an amazing year ahead, whether we are doing arenas and large outdoor spaces, or if we’re doing clubs like Brass Bell, Cafe Roux, Cabo Beach or Sonage and others.

What can I say? We love our music!

The future of live events lies in intentional curation, immersive production and experiences that feel authentic, human and unforgettable. At BreakOut Events, that belief continues to shape how we build stages, programme lineups and bring people together through the power of live music and shared moments.