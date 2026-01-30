South Africa
Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PenquinLocation BankSo InteractiveTractor OutdoorActorvateAlgoa FMBroad MediaOFM RadioBrave GroupProvantageKena OutdoorBohemianHuman8Cape Marketing AgencyMakeReignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Film workers blame Pretoria for bringing industry “to its knees”

    People working in the film and television industry protested outside the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) in Pretoria on Thursday. They gathered under the banner of the Save SA Film Jobs coalition. The protest follows one held by the same coalition Wednesday outside Parliament in Cape Town.
    By Ihsaan Haffejee
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Protesters from the film and televisions industry demonstrate outside the offices of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria on Thursday. Photos: Ihsaan Haffejee.
    Protesters from the film and televisions industry demonstrate outside the offices of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria on Thursday. Photos: Ihsaan Haffejee.

    The coalition says the sector is facing a “severe and escalating crisis” because of mismanagement of the DTIC Film and Television Production Incentive, a rebate programme managed by the department to support the local film and television industry.

    The coalition says delays and backlogs in processing and paying incentives has caused a crisis in the industry.“It’s affecting our jobs, our livelihoods, the education of our children, our food on our table,” said Jordy Sank, a director and producer with ten years experience.

    Sank said that as an emerging filmmaker he feels as if the rug has been pulled out from under him.

    He said the decline in film production also affects related industries such as hospitality, catering and tourism.

    Kaona Letlape, who graduated from Afda film school four years ago said jobs are becoming scarcer and the pay is lower. At one time she was without work for ten months.“I think people graduating now might find it very difficult to find a job,” said Letlape.

    Luke Rous, a member of the Independent Producers Association (IPO), said they have had discussions with the DTIC but nothing concrete has emerged. He blamed what he called poor administration by officials for having “brought our industry to its knees”.

    Protesters chanted, “Where is the money?” as Justice Ngwenya, DTIC acting deputy director general, arrived to accept a memorandum of demands. The crowd booed when he announced that Minister Parks Tau was not available.

    Ngwenya said he would facilitate further engagements between the department and the industry. The protesters have given the department ten days to respond.

    “Not being able to craft and tell our stories as South Africans is a tragedy that will impact not just this generation but future generations as well,” said filmmaker Ayanda Makayi.


    Filmmaker Ayanda Makayi said that the poorly managed DTIC incentive has both an economic and cultural impact on the industry.


    Emerging filmmaker Jordy Sank said that the negative impact extends beyond workers in the industry.

    Published originally on GroundUp
    Read more: march, film industry, unemployment, Parliament, Pretoria, Job opportunities
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz