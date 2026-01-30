Film workers blame Pretoria for bringing industry “to its knees”

Protesters from the film and televisions industry demonstrate outside the offices of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria on Thursday. Photos: Ihsaan Haffejee.

The coalition says the sector is facing a “severe and escalating crisis” because of mismanagement of the DTIC Film and Television Production Incentive, a rebate programme managed by the department to support the local film and television industry.

The coalition says delays and backlogs in processing and paying incentives has caused a crisis in the industry.“It’s affecting our jobs, our livelihoods, the education of our children, our food on our table,” said Jordy Sank, a director and producer with ten years experience.

Sank said that as an emerging filmmaker he feels as if the rug has been pulled out from under him.

He said the decline in film production also affects related industries such as hospitality, catering and tourism.

Kaona Letlape, who graduated from Afda film school four years ago said jobs are becoming scarcer and the pay is lower. At one time she was without work for ten months.“I think people graduating now might find it very difficult to find a job,” said Letlape.

Luke Rous, a member of the Independent Producers Association (IPO), said they have had discussions with the DTIC but nothing concrete has emerged. He blamed what he called poor administration by officials for having “brought our industry to its knees”.

Protesters chanted, “Where is the money?” as Justice Ngwenya, DTIC acting deputy director general, arrived to accept a memorandum of demands. The crowd booed when he announced that Minister Parks Tau was not available.

Ngwenya said he would facilitate further engagements between the department and the industry. The protesters have given the department ten days to respond.

“Not being able to craft and tell our stories as South Africans is a tragedy that will impact not just this generation but future generations as well,” said filmmaker Ayanda Makayi.







