    The myth of the January reset

    Why strategic consistency, not reinvention, builds stronger brands in 2026.
    Issued by Penquin
    30 Jan 2026
    Shanna Davis, senior brand manager at Penquin
    As the 2026 calendar year begins, the corporate world once again feels the pressure of the so-called 'January reset' – a belief that brands need to refresh, pivot or reinvent themselves to signal momentum. According to Shanna Davis, senior brand manager at brand and communication agency Penquin, this seasonal urgency often does more harm than good. Real brand growth, she argues, is built through strategic consistency over time, not rushed reinvention.

    “There’s a lot of pressure at the beginning of the year to reset, refresh or reinvent,” says Davis. “But from a brand perspective, growth isn’t triggered by January. It’s built through sustained effort, clarity and commitment over time. While that momentum can be useful, it can also create unrealistic expectations about how quickly meaningful change should happen.”

    At the core of Penquin’s thinking is the belief that consistency is one of the most misunderstood, and undervalued, drivers of brand success. Every campaign, message and customer experience creates familiarity, trust and long-term brand equity, making consistency critical to long-term success.

    “From a brand perspective, growth doesn’t respond to calendar moments, it responds to sustained effort,” Davis continues. “Brands are not built in bursts; they’re built in layers. In a market obsessed with what’s next, consistency is what makes brands memorable.”

    In South Africa's dynamic market, where economic pressures and digital fragmentation demand agility, the temptation to chase quick wins is strong. Yet, Davis explains that real impact requires time for strategies to take root both internally and externally. "Real brand change takes time because familiarity, trust, and equity are earned through repetition," she explains. "Consistency is often misunderstood as playing it safe, when in reality it requires discipline and restraint. Brands that win are the ones that stay clear and committed while others keep changing direction."

    For many brand managers, the temptation in Q1 is to add more to the marketing mix. However, Davis suggests that the smarter strategic move is often to do less, but with higher precision and consistency.

    "The energy of a new year is a starting point, not a shortcut," says Davis. "Real brand progress happens after the initial momentum fades, when consistency becomes a conscious strategic choice rather than a trend. Brands that focus on fundamentals, clarity, and long-term thinking are the ones that build growth that lasts well beyond the first quarter."

    Penquin
    Penquin is an independent, mid-sized integrated marketing agency nestled in Johannesburg, with a team of insightful and creative individuals at its core. Established in 2000, our two-decade journey has seen us become a driving force behind the growth of several market-leading brands.
