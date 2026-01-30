Nominations open for IMM Institute Excellence Awards

The IMM Institute Annual Gala Dinner returns this year to celebrate and recognise the individuals and organisations shaping the future of marketing, supply chain management and business leadership in South Africa.

Deadlines for nominations

The dinner will be hosted at The Venue in Johannesburg’s Melrose Arch on 8 May, with nominations for the awards open until the end of March.

“This year’s IMM Institute Excellence Awards promise to once again celebrate excellence in marketing, supply chain and business leadership in South Africa,” says IMM Institute CEO Irene Gregory. “I’m looking forward to seeing exceptional talent recognised on stage on 8 May,” she adds.

The IMM Institute Annual Gala Dinner will bring together marketing and supply chain professionals for an evening of recognition, networking and celebration.

The event will be headline sponsored by Kwikot, a proudly South African manufacturer of geysers since 1903.

“It’s a privilege to support the IMM Institute Excellence Awards and to celebrate the talent, commitment and leadership shaping South Africa’s business landscape. At Kwikot, we’ve learned over 123 years that true excellence comes from showing up every day with integrity, reliability and pride in what you deliver.” says Murray Crow, Kwikot MD.

Colleagues, managers, peers and organisations are encouraged to nominate individuals and teams whose work has delivered real impact, whether emerging talent, established professionals, high-performing teams or long-standing industry leaders.

Nominations are open across multiple areas of excellence and provide an opportunity to formally acknowledge achievement that is often recognised internally but not always celebrated publicly.

Marketing awards include Marketing Student of the Year, Emerging Marketer of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Corporate Marketing Team of the Year and Lifetime Achievement in Marketing.

New awards

Supply chain awards recognise Supply Chain Student of the Year, Supply Chain Professional of the Year, Corporate Supply Chain Team of the Year, Emerging Supply Chain Practitioner Award and Lifetime Achievement in Supply Chain.

“We’re also excited to have expanded our business awards,” says Gregory. In addition to Entrepreneur of the Year, nominations are now open for the Sustainability Impact Award, which recognises individuals, teams or organisations embedding sustainability and social responsibility into marketing or supply chain practices.

The awards also include Best Integrated Marketing & Supply Chain Initiative of the Year, recognising collaboration between marketing and supply chain functions that delivers measurable business results.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards recognise individuals whose careers have had a lasting impact on their industries. In 2025, the Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Nando’s co-founder Robin Brozin, while the Supply Chain Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to global supply chain coach, mentor and leader Lebogang Letsoalo.

All entries must include complete supporting information, including CVs, portfolios, testimonials, academic transcripts for student awards and campaign or project results. Full criteria are available on the IMM Institute website.

Finalists and winners will be independently assessed and selected by a panel of judges comprising senior practitioners and thought leaders in marketing, supply chain and business.

“We wish every participant the best of luck and congratulate them for striving to be the best in their field,” adds Crow.