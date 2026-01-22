Trending
3 ways mentorship drives leadership in marketing and media
But how important is developing trusted relationships through the process of sharing knowledge, opportunities, and wisdom?
Three media leaders agree that coaching and mentoring are rapidly evolving into an essential business segment of its own due to demand from the heads of corporates and SMEs intent on overcoming the challenge of attracting and keeping future talent and growing a strong pool of potential leaders.
3 points on mentorship and leadership
Together, they made three important points on mentorship and leadership.
- Heart of effective leadership
Kirsty Carlson pioneering entrepreneur, owner and founder of Her Collective, a platform dedicated to advancing women through mentorship, leadership development, and community, believes that at the heart of effective leadership lies mentorship — the intentional transfer of knowledge, experience, perspective, and confidence.
“Strong leaders are not created in isolation; they are shaped through guidance, challenge, and shared learning.”
She says mentorship builds self-aware leaders who lead with empathy, accountability, and clarity - qualities essential in an industry navigating rapid change, transformation, and growth.
“Investing in mentorship is an investment in sustainable leadership, stronger organisations, and a more inclusive media industry for South Africa.”
For her, supporting the Pulse Conference, means Her Collective stands behind the development of future-ready media leaders and the creation of spaces that encourage meaningful dialogue, learning, and connection.
“We believe mentorship is a powerful catalyst for confidence, capability, and long-term impact.
"Supporting the Pulse Conference also aligns strongly with our belief that great leaders are developed through shared experience, intentional guidance, and community. She adds that mentorship has been one of the most powerful contributors to her own leadership journey.
“It creates space for learning, challenge, and growth in ways that formal structures often can’t.
- Leadership is intentional
An experienced coach and media leader (and Pulse co-founder), Chris Hitchings’ perspective on leadership resonates deeply, especially in today's fast-paced business environment.
He speaks from a place of real experience, after holding several C-Suite roles in the media industry. As a qualified leadership coach, facilitator, and founder/lead coach at his own business, Evermind, his key point is that leadership doesn't happen by osmosis and needs to be intentional.
“Many high-performers get promoted based on technical excellence or tactical results, only to find themselves in lonely, high-stakes roles without the relational, strategic, or emotional toolkit needed.
“Isolation and loneliness are a common reality for executives navigating transitions, stakeholder pressures, and personal doubts.”
His view is that intentional development through coaching and mentoring is invaluable — providing a confidential, experienced thinking partner to reflect, challenge assumptions, build resilience, and grow authentically.
“My own shift from media executive to coach embodies this intentional approach,” he says.
He highlights a critical gap in organisations. “We assume leadership emerges naturally rather than investing in structured support.
“It's a reminder that the best leaders are often those who've actively sought guidance to bridge the tactical-to-strategic leap.”
- Mentorship: The bridge between potential and leadership
Zodwa Vundla, head of sales and partnerships at MediaHeads360, does not believe that the media industry lacks talent.
“It lacks intentional mentorship that bridges the gap between potential and leadership readiness.”
She says this, as much of her own growth came not from formal programmes. “It came from moments where someone took the time to explain context, challenge my thinking, or trust me with responsibility before I felt fully ready."
She adds, “I also experienced the opposite, where I was expected to lead without guidance, and that gap is where confidence is often lost and talent quietly stalls.
“Mentorship, when done well, isn’t about motivation or superficial advice; it’s about access to real conversations, real decisions and honest feedback.”
Mentorship is most effective when it is practical and grounded in the work. This, she says, means exposing emerging talent to how decisions are made, backing them in rooms they are not yet in, and holding them to high standards while still allowing space to learn.
“I try to be deliberate about explaining the “why”, not just the “what”."
For her, initiatives, like those championed by Her Collective, are so important because they recognise that leadership is grown through proximity, sponsorship and trust.
“To build a stronger, more sustainable leadership pipeline in media, mentorship cannot remain informal or incidental; it must be visible, intentional and valued at a personal and industry level.”
