BizTrends2026 | Penquin’s Thando Mxosa: The ‘why,’ not the ‘what’ counts

As the stacks of statistics grow higher, I believe a critical gap is widening: the industry is drowning in data, yet we are starving for humanness. As marketers, that's not just lazy, it's lethal. The real revolution isn't in the algorithms; it's in reclaiming the messy, human truths they obscure.

Penquin’s Strategy Director Thando Mxosa says in 2026 marketing success lies in the ‘why,’ not the ‘what’ (Image supplied)

For marketers to succeed in 2026, we must move past the data and reconnect with the human stories hidden beneath the spreadsheets. As such, I have identified a growing trend of marketers leading with metrics rather than insights, a practice I describe as a "backwards bad habit”.

In 2026, South Africa’s consumer patterns stare back at us with a haunting familiarity, but we seldom investigate the why. Numbers are excellent at telling you what is happening.

They track clicks and carts with surgical precision. But only people can tell you why those things happened.

If we continue to lead with measurement, we are essentially trying to read a book by only looking at the page numbers. The real shift ahead for 2026 is not technological, but a return to a disciplined marketing sequence.

A four-step approach

I advocate a four-step approach that prioritises observation over immediate measurement:

Observe

Understand

Describe

Measure



Asking the raw questions

I challenge brands to move away from dashboard metrics and instead ask "raw human questions" that reflect the current South African lived experience.

The edge in 2026 will belong to brands that ask the difficult questions. We need to ask: Who is bleeding time or dignity for our stuff? Where do we gift back hours to a tired consumer? What ritual earns trust in the darkness of a blackout? What is our handoff when the national mood lifts or drops?

These aren’t data questions; they are human questions, and they will matter more than ever this year.

The 2026 Mandate

As the industry prepares for a flood of tech-driven predictions, I believe that the magic of marketing remains its ability to connect one human need to one human solution.

The real shift ahead is not technological; it is a cognitive one.

If your 2026 plan is built solely on 'what' the data says, you aren't marketing; you're just accounting. To truly move the needle, we have to find the pulse beneath the percentage.

Ditch the backward habit. Observe first. The real story? It's beating beneath the stats.