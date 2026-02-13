Gregory Maqoma to premiere dance opera Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time

Internationally revered South African choreographer, Gregory Maqoma, returns to the Baxter Theatre for the world premiere of his latest production, Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time, a dance opera fusing dance, music and poetry.

Image by Arthur Dlamini

It premieres at The Baxter for a limited season, from 18-21 February 2026, with five performances only, at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

This much-anticipated production follows the triumphant Baxter seasons of Maqoma’s critically acclaimed Exit/Exist in 2023 (honoured with the Fleur du Cap Encore Award) and Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero in 2024.

With Genesis, Maqoma continues to push the boundaries of contemporary dance, offering a poetic and visceral exploration of creation, transformation and the infinite cycle of existence.





"Returning to the Baxter Theatre with this production is profoundly meaningful because it is made possible through their commission and belief in this work, “says Maqoma.

“The Baxter has long been more than a venue in my journey; it has been a partner in my becoming as a dancer and choreographer. Their support allows me to confront time itself in Genesis: its violence, its grace and its invitation to begin again. I am deeply grateful to return home to a stage that continues to invest in imagination, courage and new futures and to share this brand-new work with Cape Town audiences.”

At the heart of Genesis is an internationally acclaimed creative team of musicians, writers and designers. Audiences will be immersed in a rich live musical landscape performed by Mthwakazi Chosi, Annalyzer, Yogin Sulaphin and Xolilisle Bongwana, under the musical direction and additional composition of Nhlanhla Mahangu.

Poetry is delivered by Anelisa Phewa, whose powerful presence brings emotional depth and nuance to the work, while the libretto by celebrated writer Karthika Nair anchors the narrative in lyricism and imagination.

The production features costumes by Jacques van der Watt (Black Coffee Fashion), lighting design by Oliver Hauser and set design by Willy Cesar. Working alongside long-time collaborator Shannel Winlock-Pailman, Maqoma has challenged and expanded the expressive range of the Vuyani Dance Theatre ensemble, demanding exceptional physicality and performance excellence.

Maqoma is the founder and creative director of Vuyani Dance Theatre, established in 1999, and the director of Gregory Maqoma Industries. Renowned for his collaborative vision, he has produced world-class work that has toured to over 100 cities across five continents.

His numerous accolades include the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres awarded by the French Government (2017), World Dance Day Author (2020), Simon Nkoli Feather Award (2022) and the Artfluence Human Rights Champion Award.

In 2024 alone, Maqoma received the Fleur du Cap Encore Award for Exit/Exist, was nominated for an Olivier Award for Broken Chord, and won multiple national honours including the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture’s Creative and Cultural Award for Outstanding Dance Production and the Woordfees Best Performance in Dance.

Audiences are invited to experience the genesis of a new era in performance art and witness Gregory Maqoma’s visionary genius live on stage when Genesis: The Beginning and End of Time takes to The Baxter stage for a strictly limited season.

After its world premiere at The Baxter, the production transfers to the Joburg Theatre from 19 to 22 March 2026.

Booking is now open via Webtickets online or at Pick n Pay stores.