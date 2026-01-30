Get ready for Up The Creek: 4 days of live music on the Breede River

With less than a week to go until the festival gates open, Up The Creek Outdoor Music Festival, amplified by 5FM, has officially entered its final countdown, as organisers put the finishing touches on one of this summer’s most anticipated outdoor, local music celebrations.

Image supplied

Set to deliver four full days (and nights) of live, local music in an open-air setting, Up The Creek has positioned itself as a people-powered summer festival - bringing together music lovers, local artists and the wider community for an unforgettable annual experience.

Up to 3,000 festival goers are set to arrive on the Breede River from 5-8 February 2026.

A festival built for Summer

Up The Creek’s biggest draw is its authentic, feel-good atmosphere. Designed to celebrate everything that people love about summer - sunshine, live music and shared moments - the festival offers an alternative to large-scale events, focusing instead on connection, discovery and atmosphere.

Championing local artists for decades

A core facet of Up The Creek is its commitment to supporting and showcasing local and emerging artists. The festival lineup highlights homegrown talent alongside crowd favourites, giving audiences the chance to discover new music while supporting the local creative scene.

Each year, the festival hosts more than 50 local bands across various stages - the Main Stage, River Stage, Food Court, Jam Van, River Lookout and the Late Night Barn.

Final preparations underway

Behind the scenes, the festival team is now in full delivery mode - building stages finalising production schedules, prepping the site and sorting artist flights and transfer all to ensure a seamless experience for festival-goers.

Organisers say excitement is building as the event draws closer, with strong community support and growing interest from music fans looking to celebrate summer outdoors.

‘We've just this week confirmed the position for this year’s River Stage, a highlight for all festival goers! The team on site is hard at work, building shower blocks, putting up stages, marking out footpaths in the campsite - so much goes into making a festival actually happen!’, says festival director, Caitlin Hanley.

Why it matters

At a time when people are seeking shared, uplifting experiences, Up The Creek offers a unique way to come together by celebrating music, summer and local culture in one vibrant outdoor festival.

Up The Creek Outdoor Music Festival is shaping up to be a standout moment on the summer calendar as a place to dance, discover new sounds and celebrate the season in good company.

Festival tickets and more info can be found here.