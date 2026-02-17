Trending
Patrice Motsepe steps down from exec role at African Rainbow Minerals
Motsepe, who has served as ARM's executive chairman since founding the diversified miner in 2003, will become non-executive chairman from 16 February, the company said in a statement.
It said the move aligns with new Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rules that came into effect, which bar persons chairing boards from performing executive functions, part of wider measures aimed at simplifying listing requirements.
"I look forward to continue contributing to the global competitiveness of ARM in my new capacity as non-executive chairman," Motsepe was quoted as saying in the statement.
The change comes as the JSE seeks to improve corporate governance by introducing stricter separation between executive and non-executive roles.
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters