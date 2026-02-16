South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Vitol joins consortium planning $3bn gas-fired power station at Durban port

    A spokesperson for global commodity trader Vitol said it is backing a consortium planning to build a $3bn gas-fired power station and liquefied natural gas (LNG) import facility at South Africa's east coast, Durban port.
    By Wendell Roelf
    16 Feb 2026
    16 Feb 2026
    Drone view of Durban harbour, one of South Africa's busiest ports in Durban. Image credit: Reuters/Shiraaz Mohamed/File Photo
    Drone view of Durban harbour, one of South Africa's busiest ports in Durban. Image credit: Reuters/Shiraaz Mohamed/File Photo

    South Africa sees gas as crucial for its efforts to move away from coal-fired power plants, which supply most of the electricity to Africa's most industrialised economy, while Vitol wants a foothold in a market targeting 16 gigawatts of new gas generation by 2039.

    The Vitol spokesperson told Reuters the project consortium includes Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, Vitol unit Vivo Energy, which merged with Engen in 2024, as well as its terminal operator VTTI.

    ACWA Power, already a major developer and investor in solar and hybrid power projects in South Africa, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The project, which has not been previously reported, received Strategic Integrated Projects status from the state in September, government and Vivo Energy officials said. This allows projects to be fast-tracked by reducing bureaucratic hurdles such as licensing procedures, for instance.

    In a document sent to South African lawmakers and seen by Reuters, Vivo Energy and Engen South Africa said they were "advancing the development and investment into a 1,000 (to) 1,800 MW CCGT power generation plant with associated LNG importation infrastructure".

    As part of their Durban marine terminal master plan, 20 hectares of land have been reserved for the project, the document showed, but gave no indication of timelines, potential cost or volume of gas needed.

    "The estimated cost is circa $3bn. (About) timing, it is not possible to say at this stage.

    "We shall provide updates as and when we are in a position to do so," the Vitol spokesperson said, adding it was too early to determine where the LNG cargoes would be sourced from.

    A source with knowledge of the project said, besides power generation, the project planned to deliver "regasified LNG distribution through the Lilly gas pipeline, which links Secunda to Durban, LNG trucking to off-grid industrial and mining operations as well as LNG bunkering for shipping".

    Read more: Mining, gas, electricity, shipping, Engen, Reuters, Acwa Power, Vitol, LNG, power generation, Vivo Energy, VTTI, liquified natural gas, Wendell Roelf
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz