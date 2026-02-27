South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Media Development and Diversity AgencyOFM RadioTBWAKantarJacaranda FMHoorah DigitalAchievement Awards GroupOffernetJoe PublicHavas JohannesburgDentsuBrave GroupHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How to communicate executive departures with credible transparency

    Executive resignations are rarely as simple as they sound. While many companies default to safe, sanitised explanations, credible transparency is what ultimately protects governance, market stability and trust. Here’s how boards and leadership teams can handle executive exits without fuelling cynicism.
    Jennifer SteinBy Jennifer Stein
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    Jennifer Stein, managing director at GGi Communications, outlines practical guidance for boards navigating executive departures. (Image supplied.)
    Jennifer Stein, managing director at GGi Communications, outlines practical guidance for boards navigating executive departures. (Image supplied.)

    Spar CEO Angelo Swartz’s resignation letter is refreshing for its candour and transparency. Currency News captured it well:

    “Then, in a move that is as remarkable as it is rare for a top executive, he takes responsibility for the lack of progress on the recovery front.”

    It’s a departure from the familiar phrase that an executive is resigning to “spend more time with family.”

    This PR safe explanation protects reputations and helps keep markets calm, particularly in listed companies where wording can influence investor confidence and regulatory scrutiny.

    Sometimes it is true, but it’s rarely the whole truth. When resignations follow poor results, governance tension or strategic shifts, stakeholders reasonably suspect more beneath the surface.

    What it often signals is board pressure, strategic misalignment, performance concerns, succession acceleration or a pre negotiated exit.

    Executive departures are as much about managed messaging as they are about leadership change.

    When companies default to the family trope, stakeholders assume spin.

    The goal is credible transparency, and there are ways to handle departures without fuelling cynicism while still protecting confidentiality:

    1. Drop the vague language

    Vague language fuels suspicion. Instead of: “John has decided to pursue personal interests”, use something more concrete, which signals that the decision is strategic, not secretive:

    “The board and CEO have agreed that the company now requires a different leadership profile as we enter a capital-intensive expansion phase.”

    “Following the completion of the successful three-year turnaround strategy, the CEO will step down.”

    2. Tie the exit to strategy

    If the departure connects to a strategy shift, say so.

    • Transition from founder-led governance
    • Moving from growth phase to consolidation
    • Digital transformation requiring different expertise
    • Completion of M&A integration

    When the rationale aligns with business direction, the market interprets it as evolution rather than theatre.

    3. Praise with precision

    A balanced tone works well as excessive praise can read like damage control. Recognise measurable achievements, reference tenure and avoid flattering superlatives that can feel defensive.

    4. Signal stability immediately

    Cynicism increases when uncertainty lingers and markets fear vacuums more than departures. Announce an interim successor simultaneously, confirm continuity of strategy (if applicable) and clarify the governance process for permanent replacement.

    5. Align the message everywhere

    If you don’t want credibility to collapse, ensure that the board briefs leadership teams before public release, align internal and external messages, prepare managers with talking points, anticipate likely media angles and ensure parallel timing on all announcements.

    6. Retire the family excuse

    Authenticity matters. If an executive genuinely retires due to health or family priorities, state it respectfully and clearly.

    7. Let the board lead

    When the chairperson frames the departure, it signals governance oversight and reinforces that this is a board-led decision. For listed entities in particular, governance credibility carries weight with institutional investors.

    Context is everything

    The same wording means different things depending on recent performance, activist shareholder activity, regulatory scrutiny, failed deals or scandals. Stakeholders interpret announcements through context, not just phrasing.

    Credible transparency balances the protection of confidentiality – there is no disclosure of sensitive personnel matters or defamation risk.

    It maintains market stability via clear messaging relating to succession and strategic continuity, and most importantly, it preserves trust.

    Read more: reputation management, corporate communications, corporate governance, crisis communication, investor confidence, Succession planning, Jennifer Stein
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jennifer Stein

    Jennifer Stein lives and breathes PR. With over 25 years in the industry she has extensive corporate and consumer PR experience across a number of sectors including automotive, IT, fast moving consumer goods, pharmaceutical, property, luxury brands and various services industries. Her areas of expertise include strategy, crisis communications, high level client service and counsel, project and budget management...
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz