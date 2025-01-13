BizTrends2025: Joe Public Engage's Mandlakazi Mpahlwa highlights 3 factors driving PR

Why it matters: In South Africa, social issues such as inequality, unemployment, and racial injustice are integral to the national conversation.

Brands are expected to take a stand on these issues, with consumers increasingly questioning their corporate values.

South African PR is moving towards more purpose-driven communication, where brands align themselves with meaningful causes, particularly those related to empowerment, education, environmental impact and social justice.

Looking ahead: As social responsibility becomes integral to ESG strategies, PR plays a critical role in shaping and communicating the role of corporates in our society.

Many have shifted from once-off activations on Mandela Day to companies focusing on driving long-term impact, including an inclusive strategy that impacts every function within the organisation.

Expect more PR efforts to be centred around true, actionable purpose and cause alignment. Brands that fail to align their messaging with their actions face the risk of misalignment with their internal and external audiences.