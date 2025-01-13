Marketing & Media trends
#BizTrends2025: Joe Public Engage's Mandlakazi Mpahlwa highlights 3 factors driving PR
Three factors are driving the South African PR profession in 2025.
- Purpose-driven PR: Beyond ‘cause marketing’ to real impact
Why it matters: In South Africa, social issues such as inequality, unemployment, and racial injustice are integral to the national conversation.
Brands are expected to take a stand on these issues, with consumers increasingly questioning their corporate values.
South African PR is moving towards more purpose-driven communication, where brands align themselves with meaningful causes, particularly those related to empowerment, education, environmental impact and social justice.
Looking ahead: As social responsibility becomes integral to ESG strategies, PR plays a critical role in shaping and communicating the role of corporates in our society.
Many have shifted from once-off activations on Mandela Day to companies focusing on driving long-term impact, including an inclusive strategy that impacts every function within the organisation.
Expect more PR efforts to be centred around true, actionable purpose and cause alignment. Brands that fail to align their messaging with their actions face the risk of misalignment with their internal and external audiences.
- The continued rise of digital PR: Leveraging collaboration between PR and marketing
Why it matters: Digital PR continues to grow as we see value in PR and marketing collaborations, as the role of PR continues to evolve. As PR practitioners, we are exploring more creative ways to reach potential customers.
The influencer marketing trend in South Africa has shifted towards micro and nano influencers versus chasing ‘celebrity’ influencers. Their authentic content resonates more deeply with local audiences.
Looking ahead: Expect more digital PR campaigns as influencers gain more authority and visibility with our local audiences. The digital platforms that are likely to see more growth are TikTok, X, and LinkedIn as more brands invest in generating their content.
As PR professionals, these platforms allow us to truly measure reach, engagement, and impact.
- The rise of owned platforms: Creating direct connections with audiences
Why it matters: The traditional media landscape in South Africa remains relevant, while reach and impact maximisation is leading brands to invest more in their owned platforms.
With the rise in multimedia content generation whether it's through podcasts, events, or bespoke content hubs, owning the channel means having full control over the messaging, format, and audience engagement.
Podcasts, in particular, have seen significant growth in South Africa, with brands collaborating with content creators.
Thought leaders or industry experts can carve a niche space amongst the noise and clutter. Brands that get this right are those that invest in content creation that influences public opinion versus pushing solely product messaging.
Looking ahead: As PR gets a seat at the table, collaboration at the conception stage will yield great results for brands. Complex matters are simplified and packaged to talk to multiple stakeholders and audiences.
We can expect to see more companies and leaders investing more in content creation and authentic messages.
The key to success
A balance between traditional PR and creative PR will be key to success.
The integration of technology, with purpose-driven messaging, and the embrace of owned platforms are reshaping the future of PR.
While these changes bring exciting opportunities, they also demand new skills and a shift in how we view PR as a strategic function to build belief in brands.