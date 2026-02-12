Trending
PR's shift from messaging to managing trust
The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) – the world’s largest and most influential PR professional body) has officially put the ‘management’ back into ‘reputation management’.
And honestly? It’s about time.
3 reasons I love it
Here’s what landed on my desk the day before yesterday, and why I’m genuinely here for it:
- New definition, same alphabet soup
PR is now officially: “The strategic management discipline that builds trust, enhances reputation and helps leaders interpret complexity and manage volatility – delivering measurable outcomes including stakeholder confidence, long-term value creation and commercial growth.”
- Translation for the C-suite
No, it’s not just media monitoring and event invites. It’s board-level counsel. It’s navigating uncertainty. It’s the difference between being seen and being believed.
- The principles hit different
What I really love? The ethos underpinning it:
- Relationships, not just rollouts.
- Earned credibility through behaviour and third-party scrutiny (radical, right?)
- Platform-agnostic storytelling – because TikTok isn’t the strategy, connection is.
- Two-way engagement, not broadcast blasts.
- Long-term value over ‘flooding the internet with content’
Whether you’re hiring, briefing, or just trying to explain what you actually do at a braai – this is the new benchmark.