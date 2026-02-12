South Africa
    PR's shift from messaging to managing trust

    If you still think PR stands for ‘press release’, this update is your wake-up call. The profession has shifted from megaphone to mirror – reflecting complexity, shaping behaviour, and proving its seat at the strategy table. We’re not just managing messages anymore. We’re managing trust.
    By Marilize Jacobs
    12 Feb 2026
    Marilize Jacobs from VocalCord PR and Reputation Management says if you still think PR stands for ‘press release’, this update is your wake-up call (Image supplied)
    The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) – the world’s largest and most influential PR professional body) has officially put the ‘management’ back into ‘reputation management’.

    And honestly? It’s about time.

    3 reasons I love it

    Here’s what landed on my desk the day before yesterday, and why I’m genuinely here for it:

    • New definition, same alphabet soup

      • PR is now officially: “The strategic management discipline that builds trust, enhances reputation and helps leaders interpret complexity and manage volatility – delivering measurable outcomes including stakeholder confidence, long-term value creation and commercial growth.”

    • Translation for the C-suite

      • No, it’s not just media monitoring and event invites. It’s board-level counsel. It’s navigating uncertainty. It’s the difference between being seen and being believed.

    • The principles hit different

      • What I really love? The ethos underpinning it:

      • Relationships, not just rollouts.
      • Earned credibility through behaviour and third-party scrutiny (radical, right?)
      • Platform-agnostic storytelling – because TikTok isn’t the strategy, connection is.
      • Two-way engagement, not broadcast blasts.

      • Long-term value over ‘flooding the internet with content’

    Whether you’re hiring, briefing, or just trying to explain what you actually do at a braai – this is the new benchmark.

    About Marilize Jacobs

    Marilize Jacobs is a PR professional at VocalCord PR and Reputation Management.
