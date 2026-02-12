South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaBrave GroupAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOur Salad MixCaxton MediaKLAPrimedia BroadcastingAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingConverge AfricaCan!doGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)NielsenIQMotherland OMNiAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    A new agency open from Thursday to Monday... and there's a twist

    A new kind of agency that doesn’t follow the rules, it makes them, has been launched by seasoned communications professionals Keri-Ann Stanton and Melissa Attree. Danger Point is the first agency built entirely around crunch time.
    12 Feb 2026
    12 Feb 2026
    Seasoned communications professionals Melissa Attree (left) and Keri-Ann Stanton (right) have launched a new type of agency that doesn’t follow the rules, it makes them (Image Lesley Svenson @Bizcommunity)
    Seasoned communications professionals Melissa Attree (left) and Keri-Ann Stanton (right) have launched a new type of agency that doesn’t follow the rules, it makes them (Image Lesley Svenson @Bizcommunity)

    Open from Thursday to Monday, it exists for the moments when balls may have been dropped, capacity stretched, or deadlines pushed up.

    Stanton, the founder and chief strategist of KAMuses Consultancy. With over two decades in reputation management, corporate affairs, and creative strategy, she has led award-winning work for major global brands, earning more than 86 industry awards at KAMuses alone.

    Seasoned professionals

    Named one of Provoke Media’s Top 25 Innovators in EMEA, she is known for building trusted brands through culture, credibility, and earned-first ideas.

    Attree is a PR, marketing and creative leader with nearly three decades of experience across communications, advertising and integrated strategy.

    Known for her fast-thinking, collaborative approach, she specialises in ideas and strategies that cut through complexity.

    A natural connector and optimistic problem-solver, Attree brings creativity, commercial insight and innovation together to drive real impact.

    Together, they are fast, smart, and solutions-driven, cutting through the noise, unsticking what’s stuck, and delivering sharp, budget-aligned strategies ready to present on Monday.

    The Twist

    But there’s a twist... You keep your existing agencies to implement. Or, if you are an agency, your own team implements.

    Danger Point provides the PR led strategy, creative thinking, and the board-ready solutions, your teams and partners run with it from there.

    “We know that ideas don’t always arrive by Friday's close of business. But that doesn’t stop the board meeting on Monday. Danger Point is here to make sure you walk into that room looking like a rockstar,” says Stanton

    “Speed, seniority and smarts, that’s our niche,” adds Attree. “We’re built for crunch time. Having worked together for the past few years, there is already a strong arsenal of proof-of-concept work.”

    Danger Point is part of KAMuses Consultancy, which has won over 86 awards for its clients in seven years.

    Read more: communications, advertising, reputation management, Melissa Attree, crisis management, Keri-Ann Stanton, KAMuses
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz