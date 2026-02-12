A new agency open from Thursday to Monday... and there's a twist

A new kind of agency that doesn’t follow the rules, it makes them, has been launched by seasoned communications professionals Keri-Ann Stanton and Melissa Attree. Danger Point is the first agency built entirely around crunch time.

Seasoned communications professionals Melissa Attree (left) and Keri-Ann Stanton (right) have launched a new type of agency that doesn’t follow the rules, it makes them (Image Lesley Svenson @Bizcommunity)

Open from Thursday to Monday, it exists for the moments when balls may have been dropped, capacity stretched, or deadlines pushed up.

Stanton, the founder and chief strategist of KAMuses Consultancy. With over two decades in reputation management, corporate affairs, and creative strategy, she has led award-winning work for major global brands, earning more than 86 industry awards at KAMuses alone.

Seasoned professionals

Named one of Provoke Media’s Top 25 Innovators in EMEA, she is known for building trusted brands through culture, credibility, and earned-first ideas.

Attree is a PR, marketing and creative leader with nearly three decades of experience across communications, advertising and integrated strategy.

Known for her fast-thinking, collaborative approach, she specialises in ideas and strategies that cut through complexity.

A natural connector and optimistic problem-solver, Attree brings creativity, commercial insight and innovation together to drive real impact.

Together, they are fast, smart, and solutions-driven, cutting through the noise, unsticking what’s stuck, and delivering sharp, budget-aligned strategies ready to present on Monday.

The Twist

But there’s a twist... You keep your existing agencies to implement. Or, if you are an agency, your own team implements.

Danger Point provides the PR led strategy, creative thinking, and the board-ready solutions, your teams and partners run with it from there.

“We know that ideas don’t always arrive by Friday's close of business. But that doesn’t stop the board meeting on Monday. Danger Point is here to make sure you walk into that room looking like a rockstar,” says Stanton

“Speed, seniority and smarts, that’s our niche,” adds Attree. “We’re built for crunch time. Having worked together for the past few years, there is already a strong arsenal of proof-of-concept work.”

Danger Point is part of KAMuses Consultancy, which has won over 86 awards for its clients in seven years.