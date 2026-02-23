Reputation: More than a shield, a business opportunity

As we look to the future, we know that organisations that will set the pace are those that leverage insights to lead, rather than react. They will be the ones who use distilled data insights to engage in authentic conversations that truly matter to their audiences, when it matters - creating value, owning their narrative and building enduring trust with their communities.

Sharon Piehl, GM, FleishmanHillard South Africa says reputation is more than a shield; it's a foundation for business opportunity

In an era where change is the only constant, business leaders are under immense pressure to not only safeguard their brands/ businesses but to find new pathways for growth and innovation.

The difference between those who merely survive and those who lead the conversation? Access to real-world context, the right insights and the ability to turn them into high-value intentional content.

We’re living in a world filled with data, which has been accelerated by the adoption of AI. The point is, the true value lies in distilling the signals from the noise.

Your stakeholders are constantly bombarded with content and information at a rate second to none – so how do you stand out with intention and impact?

The value of reputation capital

FleishmanHillard (FH) has intentionally driven the value of reputation capital, highlighting it as a non-negotiable commodity for business and its leaders.

Seeing beyond the now, we realised the critical importance of distilling reputation intelligence solutions to support our offering and the continued investment in technology and a deepened understanding of our clients’ communication needs.

Distilling real and relevant insights can power leaders and communication departments to not only anticipate the reputational risks, but spot emerging trends and conversations that matter to your stakeholders.

In essence, identifying the white spaces to position your competitive advantage.

Traditionally, reputation management was about crisis response. Simply put, it is being prepared for the worst.

Today, it’s just as much about identifying opportunities as it is about mitigating risk.

Reputation, more than a shied

High-value consulting isn’t just about delivering advice; it’s about guiding businesses through complex decisions with clarity, context and confidence.

The best communication strategies are those that harness the power of intelligence tools to provide deep, nuanced perspectives.

It understands that influence doesn’t stop at the individual ‘influencer’ but rather the power of influence; it lives in the communities, networks and stakeholders who shape your brand’s narrative every day.

For today’s C-suite, reputation is more than a shield; it’s a foundation for business opportunity.