Quiet growth: 4 lessons on building a PR agency that lasts

Cheryl Reddy, founder of Comms Reddy shares valuable lessons after the launch of the agency (Image supplied)

Sometimes it’s choosing depth over scale, people over pace, and long-term impact over short-term wins.

That insight didn’t come from theory. It came from building a full-service communications agency in one of the most crowded, competitive markets I’ve ever worked in and deliberately choosing not to follow the traditional playbook.

Here are some of the lessons we learnt.

More is always better (not) In our first year, Comms Reddy encountered many “firsts” from first clients, first hires, to first financial realities. Like many new (and old) agencies, we could have chased volume. Instead, we slowed down. We invested time in defining a purpose-driven foundation: a clear brand identity, a communications philosophy, and values that would actually guide decision-making when things got uncomfortable. We focused on building credibility through deep client partnerships rather than stacking logos. That choice ran counter to what many young agencies feel pressured to do. But it shaped everything that followed.

Rethinking the agency model We didn’t adopt a traditional communications agency structure. Instead, two team members stepped into fractional marketing lead roles for two client brands, supported by a broader agency team and trusted partner agencies. This approach created a deeper impact for clients and forced us to be accountable not just for outputs, but for business outcomes. It also revealed something important: many brands don’t need more agencies; they need fewer partners who understand their business as well as they do. In a market saturated with choice, proximity and accountability have become competitive advantages.

The uncomfortable truths about cash flow There’s a romanticism around entrepreneurship that doesn’t talk enough about cash flow. In reality, cash is oxygen. Understanding when money comes in and goes out is not a finance function; it’s a survival skill. For agencies funding client projects upfront, absorbing production costs, and operating on 30-day payment terms, cash reserves aren’t optional. They’re strategic. Financial discipline gave our team the freedom to focus on outcomes, not invoices. It gave clients confidence that delivery wouldn’t stall. And it reinforced a lesson many founders learn too late: sustainability is built long before scale.