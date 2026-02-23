Tang Hospitality: Revived, renovated, refreshed and renewed

Celebrating five years of elevated experience and human connections.

In the ever-evolving world of luxury dining, few brands manage to capture the intangible spirit that transforms a meal into a cherished memory. Tang Hospitality stands out as a beacon of this philosophy, driven not merely by exquisite cuisine or stylish interiors, but by the powerful human stories that lie at its core.

This year marks a significant milestone for the brand’s flagship Sandton location, which opened its doors five years ago in 2021. To honour this moment, Tang Sandton has unveiled a stunning facelift, revealed at an exclusive event that celebrated a renewal far deeper than aesthetics.

Nicky van der Walt, CEO and founder of Tang Hospitality, eloquently explains the ethos behind the brand’s success: “Tang isn’t bricks and mortar or fixtures and fittings. It’s about the human condition and the staff investment, the lives we touch and the change we bring about, and the difference we make in other people’s lives. Whether it’s a sculler who worked his way up, a waiter that could finally provide for his family, the engagements celebrated and the core family memories we created. This re-opening is not merely an aesthetic evolution; it is a renewal of the human spirit that animates the space, the conversations exchanged, the moments curated, and the memories forged within its walls.

“We are not simply refreshing interiors; we are re-energising the soul of the experience.”

This renewal resonates in the brand’s symbolic timing, stepping boldly into 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse, with its connotations of dynamic energy and renewal, casting off past burdens to infuse the Tang experience with vibrant new life.

Tang Hospitality’s journey from a single Sandton destination to a prestigious global brand with more locations in Cape Town and Dubai, is marked by exceptional achievement and internationally-acclaimed recognition. In 2025 alone, Tang Waterfront was crowned Global Restaurant of the Year and Best Waterside Restaurant at the Reve Luxury Awards, underscoring its preeminent standing on the world dining stage.

Further international accolades followed at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards in Singapore, where Tang Sandton earned the title of Best Asian Cuisine in Africa, while Tang Waterfront was again recognised as Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant – a testament to the consistency and quality that runs through every venue.

Leeann Liebenberg Vixa Kalenga, group executive chef at Tang

Championing the culinary vision is Group Executive Chef Vixa Kalenga, whose artistry earned him Best Head Chef honours at the Reve Luxury Awards and One Knife status at The Best Chef Awards 2025. His inspired leadership is palpable in each dish, weaving a narrative of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese cuisine that elevates every guest’s experience.

Adding to the list of accolades, Tang was named among the Top 100 Restaurants in the World at the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the third consecutive year, a remarkable affirmation of the brand’s ambition and dedication.

Reflecting on these accolades and the Sandton reopening, Nicky van der Walt shares: “Winning these prestigious awards is a true celebration of everything we stand for: excellence, innovation, and the unwavering passion behind the Tang experience. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our vision recognised on a global scale and to witness the pride it brings to our team. We’re also thrilled to unveil this newly upgraded Tang Sandton, where our guests can discover an even more elevated and inspiring dining experience.”

The refreshed Tang Sandton embodies elegance and modern Asian luxury, with a striking onyx-lit bar, bespoke booth seating, and imported custom lanterns that echo the sophisticated ambiance of the brand’s Dubai location. Rich black marble interlaced with delicate white veins creates a sensorial sanctuary where every detail invites guests to immerse themselves in the refined Tang world.

At its heart, Tang Hospitality continues to master the art of hospitality through a deep investment in people and a genuine commitment to crafting moments that last a lifetime. This is more than dining, it’s the celebration of human connections, cultural heritage, and the shared joy of culinary indulgence.

Five years on, Tang Sandton is not only a dining destination but a living, breathing testament to the power of passion, purpose, and the transformative spirit of hospitality.

Tang Sandton is now re-open for business. Reserve your table now to witness the new look, same hospitality.



