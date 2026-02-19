Absa CSI and CIE Thabiso showcase impact of youth upskilling programme in Reiger Park

The Centre for Integrated Education (CIE) Thabiso Skills Institute, in partnership with the Absa Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Trust, hosted a Showcase and Celebration Ceremony at St Anthony’s Education Centre in Reiger Park to account for and demonstrate the impact of the Absa-funded “Enabling Young People to Become Economically Active” programme.

The event brought together approximately 150 stakeholders, including community-based skills centre representatives, programme beneficiaries, funders, partners, civil society organisations, and media, to reflect on the outcomes of the 12-month youth economic participation initiative implemented across seven provinces.

The Absa CSI–funded CIE Thabiso programme targeted young people aged 15-34, particularly those Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEETs), and supported them through an integrated pathway including life skills development, demand-led occupational skills training, workplace-based learning (WPBL), entrepreneurship training, and livelihood hub support.

Paul Fotoh, CIE Thabiso project manager for monitoring and evaluation, presented the programme’s results, highlighting that between 2024 and 2025:

750 youth were trained in life and occupational skills



535 youth (71%) were placed in workplace-based learning



193 youth completed ILO Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) entrepreneurship training



63 new businesses were started, with 7 registered with CIPC



120 youth received start-up kits through Livelihood Hubs

These outcomes are evidence of the programme’s success in transitioning young people into employment, self-employment, and enterprise development, while strengthening community-based skills centres as viable pathways for youth excluded from mainstream education and employment systems.

In her delivery of the keynote address, Nonhlanhla Magagula, head of corporate citizenship, Absa Group, reaffirmed Absa’s commitment to youth economic participation through strategic, impact-driven partnerships:

“Youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most pressing socio-economic challenges. Through the Absa Corporate Social Investment Trust, our focus is on enabling real economic inclusion, not just through training, but through structured pathways that connect young people to work, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods. Our partnership with CIE Thabiso demonstrates what is possible when funders and community-based organisations work together with a shared purpose. The impact we have seen today proves that investing in NEET youth is not only necessary; it is transformative for families, communities, and our economy,” explained Magaguga.

Fawzia Naidoo, CIE Thabiso quality assurance and training manager, emphasised the strength of the programme’s end-to-end model, which integrates psychosocial readiness, technical training, workplace exposure, and entrepreneurship support.

He explained: “What makes the CIE Thabiso model effective is that it does not treat unemployment as a skills gap alone; it recognises the need for confidence, resilience, mentoring, and real-world experience. The Absa-funded programme enabled us to expand our reach, strengthen our Livelihood Hubs, and provide young people with the tools, coaching, and opportunities they need to become economically active. The success stories we heard today are a testament to their determination and the power of community-based training.”

A highlight of the event was first-hand presentations from programme beneficiaries who shared their journeys from unemployment to economic activity.

One such beneficiary, Luyolo Tumelo Manzi, a young entrepreneur trained in Cellphone Repair, reflected on the programme’s impact:

“Before this programme, I did not believe I could start my own business. The training, mentorship, and tools I received through CIE and Absa gave me confidence and direction. Today, I am running my own small business and supporting my family. This opportunity has changed my life.”

Jimmy Thosago of St Anthony’s Education Centre spoke to the broader community impact of the programme, noting that local skills centres play a critical role in reaching marginalised youth and creating accessible pathways to economic participation.

Both Absa and CIE reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in expanding opportunities for young people, strengthening the Community Education and Training (CET) sector, and addressing systemic barriers to youth employment.

The event concluded with a youth creative performance, and refreshments, allowing attendees to network and engage further on youth development and economic inclusion in Pan Africa.



