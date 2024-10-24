Absa Group unveils Academy for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, steering future careers and innovation

Absa Group, celebrated as a Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year, proudly unveils its Marketing and Corporate Affairs Academy. This pioneering programme marks a significant advancement in professional development, tailored to meet the evolving demands of the marketing and corporate affairs sectors, affirming Absa's commitment that 'Your Story Matters'.

Sydney Mbhele, group CMO at Absa and Dr Fiona Kigen, head of the Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs Academy

Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa, highlights the importance of the academy: "The Absa Marketing and Corporate Affairs Academy is a cornerstone in our strategy to build a future-ready team. It represents our investment in our people, ensuring they have the skills and insights to not only meet the challenges of today but to excel tomorrow. This Academy stands as a testament to our dedication to growth, leadership, and innovation."

"The Academy is meticulously designed to be a game-changer in professional development," explains Dr Fiona Kigen, head of the group Marketing and Corporate Affairs Academy. "It incorporates experiential learning opportunities from shadowing frontline teams to participating in cross-functional projects, ensuring our teams can apply what they learn in real-world scenarios."

Under Dr Kigen’s leadership, the academy will introduce an innovative and personalised, role-based, tailored learning approach. It includes structured pathways that address specific career goals and skills gaps, facilitating personal and professional growth. This method ensures that learning is not only strategic but also aligned with business outcomes, making it a transformative experience for all participants.

Key aspects of the curriculum include:

Commercial acumen – gain a deeper understanding of how marketing and communications directly contribute to business success.



Technical and leadership development – access to industry-recognised certifications, executive coaching and leadership programmes.



Experiential learning – application of knowledge in real-world scenarios through hands-on projects and immersive collaboration with business units.

The curriculum prioritises digital transformation, preparing employees for future trends and technologies while empowering a culture of continuous learning, ensuring they remain ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

The launch event on Monday, 4 March 2025, set against the backdrop of the state-of-the-art Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, not only served as a platform to introduce the academy but also showcased its cutting-edge learning capabilities. The event highlighted interactive digital media, underscoring Absa’s innovative approach to education and training.

Looking forward, Absa plans to expand the academy's offerings, with new programmes slated to roll out throughout 2025. Each programme is designed to further entrench the culture of learning and success at Absa, empowering employees to take ownership of their professional journeys.

If you're excited about the possibility of shaping your future with a leading financial institution, discover your next career opportunity with us. Visit Absa Careers to learn more about how you can join our team and start making a difference today!



