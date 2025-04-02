Absa launches The I Grew It Show to celebrate and scale African entrepreneurial success

Empowering Africa’s tomorrow, one story at a time.

Absa Group was proud to have launched The I Grew It Show, a groundbreaking content series designed to spotlight the power of entrepreneurship as a path to financial inclusion, youth empowerment and pan-African economic growth. The series debuted on 17 April 2025 on Absa’s YouTube channel and broadcast weekly. Hosted by the dynamic TV personality and entrepreneur Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi, alongside the streetwise and relatable Bheki Ndamase, The I Grew It Show merged the energy of pop culture with the power of authentic storytelling – giving a platform to African entrepreneurs who were redefining success from the ground up.

“With youth unemployment sitting at 45.5% in South Africa and similar trends across the continent, the need to invest in entrepreneurial ambition is urgent,” says Dr Steven Zwane, managing executive of Corporate Citizenship at Absa Group. “This series is more than a talk show – it is an economic empowerment tool, a mirror of possibility, and a message to the continent that your story matters, your hustle is valid, and your dreams are bankable.”

Each of the six episodes features candid conversations with two African entrepreneurs from industries such as food, fashion, tech, creative media, hair and beauty, and homeware. Viewers will hear first-hand accounts of the challenges, triumphs, and turning points that transformed dreams into thriving ventures.

Many of these entrepreneurs have been supported through Absa’s Citizenship and Enterprise Development initiatives, which have played a pivotal role in equipping them with the tools, networks, and opportunities needed to grow their businesses. Featured entrepreneurs include Raymond Makwakwa (Sovenga Wines), Andrew Leeuw (Sumting Fresh), and Vusimuzi ‘Bob’ Ndima (Boys of Soweto) – trailblazers who reflect the grit, innovation, and resourcefulness that define Africa’s emerging economy.

Entrepreneurship as a force for good

This series is a flagship initiative of Absa’s 'I Grew It' platform, which sits at the intersection of storytelling, financial education, and economic inclusion. It reflects the group’s broader commitment to “Empowering Africa’s Tomorrow, Together” by supporting entrepreneurship as a key lever to unlock opportunity, dignity, and prosperity across the continent.

Through its corporate citizenship strategy, Absa has invested over R319m in initiatives that support youth, small businesses, and underserved communities – impacting over 250,000 people across South Africa and the broader African region.

“We want every young African to see themselves in these stories,” adds Dr Zwane. “To know that financial literacy isn’t a barrier, that hustle has value, and that with the right support, they too can grow it – start today and succeed tomorrow.”

Absa’s “Your Story Matters” brand positioning is embedded throughout the series, reinforcing the belief that powerful stories not only inspire individuals but shift societal narratives around inclusion, entrepreneurship, and shared value.

Looking Ahead

The I Grew It Show represents a scalable blueprint for youth development and economic participation. It will serve as a pan-African storytelling platform in future seasons, with plans to feature entrepreneurs from across Absa’s African footprint – including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

Episodes will be available to stream every Tuesday starting 22 April 2025 on Absa's YouTube Channel.



