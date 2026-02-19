Vital importance of quality assurance in higher education: How partnerships drive excellence in Africa

In an era where higher education must adapt to rapid technological changes, economic pressures, and societal demands, quality assurance (QA) stands as a cornerstone for ensuring institutions deliver meaningful, equitable, and future-ready outcomes.

Dr Linda Meyer, MD at IIE Rosebank College and Waterfall School of Business, and president of Rosebank International University College (RIUC) Ghana

And in South Africa, where historical inequalities and skills gaps continue to challenge the sector, QA is not just a regulatory checkbox, it's a strategic imperative that fosters trust, enhances employability, and promotes inclusive growth.

“By maintaining rigorous standards, promoting continuous improvement, and aligning curricula with labour market needs, QA helps bridge the divide between education and the world of work, empowering graduates to contribute effectively to the economy,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD at IIE Rosebank College and Waterfall School of Business, and president of Rosebank International University College (RIUC) Ghana.

At its core, QA ensures that higher education programmes are credible, relevant, and accountable. This involves accrediting institutions, benchmarking against national and international standards, integrating student feedback, and incorporating innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills training.

“In South Africa, bodies like the Council on Higher Education (CHE) play a pivotal role in this, but the true power of QA emerges through collaborative partnerships that pool resources, expertise, and vision from public, private, and international stakeholders. These alliances amplify impact by addressing resource constraints, fostering innovation, and scaling access to underserved communities. This ultimately creates resilient higher education systems that prepare students for global competitiveness,” Dr Meyer says.

A compelling case in point is the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, whose investments and engagements exemplify how partnerships can elevate QA in particular, and quality higher education as a whole, Dr Meyer notes.

“The IFC's mission to drive private sector development in emerging markets aligns seamlessly with South Africa's higher education priorities, particularly through collaborations that emphasise inclusivity, employability, and sustainability.”

She says the IFC's recent support for the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE) Forum in Sun City, was a testament to their commitment to strengthening higher education in Africa.

"Their sponsorship of this forum not only enabled greater discussion on quality assurance, but also inspired institutions to innovate and collaborate for greater impact. It successfully brought together global stakeholders to explore QA as a tool for impactful education amid challenges like AI integration and sustainable development.

“The success of the forum truly highlighted the important role of partnerships as a key to bridging existing gaps in higher education and enhancing governance.”

Dr Meyer says that in South Africa, where private higher education institutions now play an increasingly vital role in expanding capacity, partnerships like the IFC's are essential for sustaining momentum.

“They demonstrate that quality isn't achieved in isolation but through shared commitment, turning challenges into opportunities for equitable, high-impact education.”



