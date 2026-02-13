Waterfall School of Business: New support systems a game-changer for professional career development

For professionals juggling work, family and further studies, the right support is crucial. It’s tough staying motivated and organised when life is already full, and without help, many working students drop out or burn out. Good support cuts through the isolation and keeps you on track.

At Waterfall School of Business we get that. That’s why we built in peer learning so you connect and share ideas with other working pros, physical Student Support Centres in key cities for face-to-face help and resources, and a straightforward learner management system that lets you track progress, submit work and stay in touch easily - all designed to help ambitious South Africans keep advancing without losing their balance.

As part of the ADvTECH Group, Africa's largest private education provider, WSB delivers practical, industry-aligned programmes that empower school leavers, working adults, and career changers to upskill, reskill, and thrive. These new support pillars create a holistic ecosystem that combines real-world collaboration, dedicated physical spaces, and smart digital tools to keep students organised, connected, and in control of their learning journey.

Peer-to-peer learning support

WSB fosters rich opportunities for students to connect, collaborate, and learn from one another. Our students are ambitious professionals from diverse industries, creating a dynamic environment where real-world insights are shared freely. These interactions challenge assumptions, test ideas, and apply fresh perspectives to professional contexts - building networks and skills that extend far beyond the classroom.

Student support centres

Strategically located in cities across South Africa (Cape Town, Pretoria and Braamfontein), with three additional cities set for rollout in 2026, WSB's dedicated physical learning spaces offer a welcoming hub for academic success. Students can access support from trained advisors, explore additional high-quality study materials, utilise state-of-the-art technological facilities, and network with peers from WSB, IIE Rosebank College, and Rosebank International University College (RIUC). This first-of-its-kind cross-brand collaboration in Africa opens doors to broader learning opportunities and community building.

Intuitive learner management systems

WSB's smart platforms simplify the student experience with an easy-to-use interface for accessing learning materials, tracking progress, submitting assessments, and engaging with tutors and peers. Built-in communication tools ensure timely updates and feedback, helping students stay organised, informed, and empowered throughout their educational journey.

"These initiatives reflect our mission to reimagine higher education by making it more supportive, collaborative, and aligned with the demands of today's workplace," says Dr Linda Meyer, managing director of IIE Rosebank College and Waterfall School of Business, and President of RIUC. "By blending peer collaboration, physical support hubs, and intuitive technology, we're equipping students not just to complete qualifications, but to excel in dynamic careers."

WSB continues to expand its offerings of accredited, flexible programmes tailored to the needs of South Africa's workforce. To find the right fit for your future, visit Waterfall School of Business, Rosebank College, or Rosebank International University College Ghana.



