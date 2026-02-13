Unregistered private schools leave learners and parents in limbo

School owners in Limpopo say registration process is slow and opaque.

Northern Praises, an unregistered independent school in Elim, is still awaiting feedback from the Limpopo Department of Education after applying for registration in 2018. Photos: Thembi Siaga / GroundUp

Unregistered schools in Limpopo have left hundreds of learners in limbo.

The Limpopo Department of Education closed Ziggy Primary School and Jungle Club in April 2024 for operating without registration, while Northern Praises Independent School is still awaiting feedback after applying for registration in 2018.

School owners say the registration process is slow and frustrating, and they get “sent from pillar to post”, while Ziggy principal Noah Mutizira said their registration file went missing at the provincial office.

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa questioned the schools’ claims and said the schools cannot offer grades for which they are not accredited.

For many parents, the promise of smaller classes, better discipline and quality tuition draws them to private schools. But for some, that promise comes with a hidden risk: their children are attending schools that are not legally registered, leaving them outside the official education system and in limbo if the school closes.

The problem is not new. On 9 April 2024, the Limpopo Department of Education closed Ziggy Primary School in Mpheni after discovering it had been operating for years without registration. Almost 100 learners from Grades R to 5 had to be placed in public schools.

On the same day, Jungle Club near Rivoni, which had 40 learners from Grades R to 3, was also shut down.

Both schools’ closures followed the article published by Limpopo Mirror and GroundUp.

Since then, more learners from other local independent schools have been left in limbo. This includes Northern Praises in Elim with 157 learners, which is still awaiting feedback from the department after applying for registration in 2018.

Operating an unregistered school is illegal. Learners do not receive EMIS numbers, which track progression, assessments and matriculation. Without these safeguards, their right to education is at risk.

But are the owners of these private schools solely to blame?

School owners in Elim and surrounding areas say the registration process is slow, opaque and frustrating. Maureen Olivier, of Jungle Club, said she had been “sent from pillar to post” by the department.

“It seems the department is dragging its feet to register us. They said ECD and primary schools cannot be combined, yet combined public schools still exist. Parents still call to ask when we will reopen, but the department is making it very difficult,” she said.

Mokgadi Ramalebana, founder of Northern Praises, said the school requested an inspection, and an official visited on 6 June 2024 with representatives from various education departments.

“They inspected the school and told us to write a letter to the district explaining our situation. They said we would hear from the district, but we have still not received any response,” she said.

“We continue operating despite the challenges because the department is making it difficult for us to register. Parents know the school is not registered, but we have assured them that the application process is ongoing.”

Parents are caught in the middle. Phophi Raphulu, whose two children attend Northern Praises, said, “We were told the school was in the process of registration, and we really appreciate the quality of education they provide. We hope the school can continue up to Grade 7. It stresses us to transfer our children to other schools.”

Ziggy principal, Noah Mutizira, said the school applied in 2021 and submitted a file that was accepted and stamped by the department.

“Our registration file went missing at the provincial office. After the closure, we were left with debts as we still had to repay school fees to parents. More than 100 learners were left in limbo,” he said.

Education rights experts warn of wider implications. Zeenat Sujee, Head of Education Rights at Section27, said: “Independent schools must follow proper procedures. Many unregistered schools operate without qualified teachers, policies, or codes of conduct, putting learners at risk. Learners may be unable to complete the NSC matric exam, which would prevent them from registering at tertiary institutions.”

Attempts to clarify the registration process have proved frustrating.

Limpopo Mirror contacted education department spokesperson Mike Maringa in September 2025 about closures and registration requirements. Several follow-ups were ignored.

Maringa later referred the query to the MEC’s media liaison officer, Isaac Mahlangu, who said he had been “frustrated by the lack of cooperation from the relevant department and district directors, who have not responded since last year despite repeated follow-ups.”

On 5 February, Maringa said the department would attend to the matter but questioned the schools’ claims. “You cannot have a grade that is not accredited. Grades progress every year, and both the department and the schools you mentioned are aware of this. They have been spoken to,” he said.

Co-published with Limpopo Mirror

