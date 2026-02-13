Type Directors Club scholarship applications open now

Typography organisation, The Type Directors Club (TDC), has opened the call for applications for its three global student scholarship programmes.

Applications close in April. Source: TDC.

Commemoration

The Adé Hogue Scholarship, sponsored by Monotype, is in commemoration of gifted young Chicago-based art director, designer, letterer, and avid cyclist Adé Hogue, in cooperation with the Broderick Adé Hogue Foundation.

TDC will award the $5,000 scholarship to an outstanding Bipoc student globally entering into their junior year of college or first year of graduate or postgraduate school who demonstrates exceptional talent and promise in the design or use of letterforms. Deadline for entry is Friday, 16 April 2026.

The Beatrice Warde Scholarship, also sponsored by Monotype, is named after the journalist, typographical scholar, and communicator on typography who was the first female member of the TDC. She enthusiastically believed in the merits of education and championed them throughout her professional career with Monotype.

The $5,000 scholarship recognises a woman or non-binary college student globally entering into their junior year of undergraduate study whose work demonstrates exceptional talent, sophistication, and aptitude for typography, lettering, and type design. Deadline for entry is Friday, 16 April 2026.

The TDC Scholarship Programme is open to college undergraduate students worldwide entering their senior year (September 2026-May 2027) who demonstrate exceptional talent, sophistication, and skill in typography. Five $1,000 and four $500 scholarships are available, the deadline for entry is Friday, 16 April 2026.

In addition to the financial awards, the winners of each scholarship receive a one-year TDC student membership, which includes a copy of the most recent The World’s Best Typography® annual, and complimentary admission for all TDC events.

Future practitioners

“We are incredibly fortunate with the support of Monotype to reward our future practitioners for their talents and creative endeavors,” said David Jon Walker, principal, Rhealistic, New Haven; associate professor of Art in Graphic Design, Yale University, and TDC Advisory Board member.

He added: “The importance of each specific scholarship seeks to ensure that the growth of our industry is sustainable and diverse. Our recognition of these students showcases the rich legacy and heritage of TDC promoting the importance of typographic education and letterform design. We thank the design educators all over the globe for building incredible students and promoting our scholarship opportunities. Without them our access to the designers of the future would be limited.”

All scholarship winners will be announced in May 2026.

Apply here.