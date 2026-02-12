Daniël Malherbe: Why smart marketers ask “So what?”

The digital marketing landscape is drowning in data. Every click, scroll, and conversion is tracked, measured, and reported. AI tools can now generate analytics reports in seconds, surfacing patterns that once took teams days to uncover. Yet despite this abundance of information, many brands still struggle with the most important question: “So what?”

So what if your campaign reached two million people? So what if the post went viral? These observations alone don’t create business impact; insight does. And while AI excels at analysing what happened, it cannot replace the critical thinking needed to understand why it matters.

That distinction separates agencies that simply report numbers from those that help businesses make better marketing decisions.

An AI-powered landscape

The rapid adoption of AI in marketing analytics has begun to erode critical thinking. As Lumico founder and CEO Daniël Malherbe explains, “When insights come from AI's interpretation rather than intrinsic truth rooted in genuine understanding, the analysis becomes increasingly removed from reality.”

In today's fractured media landscape – where South African consumers toggle between TikTok, WhatsApp, radio, and television – brands can no longer rely on content volume alone. What matters now is contextual intelligence: the ability to cut through noise and drive real behaviour change.

“We can't just sit with a bunch of AI-written outcomes without being able to articulate how we got there,” says Daniël.

This is the essence of the “So what?” question.

Yes, your post went viral—but did anyone remember it was your brand? Did it shift perception, drive consideration, or influence purchase behaviour?

“Without that connection,” Daniël notes, “those million views are just vanity metrics that look good in a report but deliver nothing to the bottom line.”

The most effective campaign analysis treats insight as a feedback loop that shapes strategy in real time.

Cut through the noise

As marketing demands intensify in 2026, brands need partners who can synthesise complex data into actionable strategy. At Lumico, this approach proved its value during the Foundation for the Nation campaign with Estée Lauder. Our efforts earned gold in the Diversity and Inclusion category at the 2025 Smarties.

The campaign succeeded because it reflected the lived reality of women of colour in South Africa—women seeking makeup that genuinely works for their skin tones. Rather than glossing over difference, the campaign leaned into it, celebrating not only a spectrum of tones but also the cultures they represent.

“Every element, from the artists chosen to the launch event itself, signalled that the team had invested genuine time and thought into getting it right,” says Daniël. “It didn't feel like a marketing campaign bolted on after the fact. It felt honest and real.”

The work resonated because the team understood why multilingual, culturally nuanced messaging mattered then.

“When audiences come back and say, ‘I connected with this,’ or ‘I'm going to remember this,’ that's when you know a campaign has landed. That's a success metric in itself,” explains Daniël.

That’s the difference between a campaign people scroll past and one they carry with them.

The courage to own it

Insight-driven marketing demands real ownership.

When content doesn’t land, the question isn’t “What went wrong?” It’s “What did we learn about our audience?” That kind of reflection requires vulnerability, creative risk, and the courage to care.

“What we want to create needs to come from a place where we actually want to see it exist in the world,” says Daniël. “You cannot create work if it's not something you feel connected to.”

Yes, AI can accelerate analysis and surface patterns, but meaning still comes from humans. As creative partner Garth Manthe shows, the most effective teams use AI with intention and imagination—as a collaborator, not a crutch. The real advantage lies in pairing intelligent tools with human judgement: asking “So what?” and answering it with insight, empathy, and conviction. That discipline is what separates meaningful marketing from noise.



