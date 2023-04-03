Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

LumicoOFM RadioBizcommunity.comGagasi FMTDMCYou FMMegaVision MediaDStv Media SalesPrimedia BroadcastingEast Coast RadioMeltwaterRand ShowOLC Through The Line CommunicationsScan DisplayLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Integrated agency, Lumico, grabs silver Smarties award for Absa VR experience

3 Apr 2023
Issued by: Lumico
Lumico and Absa took hands to create a gamified, educational, and exciting VR experience for Nampo 2022, the largest Agri-event in the southern hemisphere.
Integrated agency, Lumico, grabs silver Smarties award for Absa VR experience

After two years of living in isolation, the world was thrilled to return to live events. The big question for every company then was: How can I make my first connection a memorable experience?

Lumico and Absa took hands for Nampo 2022, the largest Agri-event in the southern hemisphere, to create a gamified, educational and exciting VR experience that could capture the various business opportunities the bank offers agricultural producers.

“We needed to change how we attract people to the stand,” says Daniël Malherbe, Lumico CEO. “A brochure and TV screen playing a corporate video was no longer enough. We needed something unique.”

With the metaverse and VR on everyone’s lips, technology that was once hard to get and manage had suddenly become very accessible and user-friendly. There was a clear opportunity to bring the Absa offering into the VR world.

We were very impressed with the quality of the experience and how it positioned Absa in the market.
– Abrie Rautenbach, Absa

“Lumico contacted me to assist them in building a unique VR experience,” says Dale Deacon, CEO Team Epic, the development team behind the VR world. “With their conceptual and narrative understanding and our technical skills, we could very easily put together a proof of concept for Absa.”

The Absa AgriBusiness team loved the brave, digitally-led direction that was proposed and gave the green light.

The project was first showcased at Nampo and since then at many other Agri-related events. The positive feedback from the attendees was overwhelming, with the stand getting more traffic than before Covid.

“We were very impressed with the quality of the experience and how it positioned Absa in the market,” says Abrie Rautenbach, head: AgriBusiness at Absa. “We believe in taking on new technology to solve our customers' challenges, and this was testament to our teams’ mentality.”

This award recognises the innovative nature of the campaign and has inspired momentum for similar projects in the future. “This will definitely not be the last VR experience Lumico presents to our clients,” concludes Malherbe.

Watch this video to learn more about the exciting Absa VR experience at Nampo:



NextOptions
Lumico
Lumico is a full-service, integrated marketing agency that offers tailor-made solutions through web development, performance-based marketing, videography, photography, design and copywriting.
Read more: Absa, NAMPO

Related

Source: Supplied. Nombuso Gumede, MpiloTech’s chief operating officer.
MpiloTech reports 2 new executive appointments29 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Tharisa agrees $130m debt facility with Absa, Société Générale28 Mar 2023
Rand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner
Rand ShowRand Show confirms Absa as the 2023 show banking partner28 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa reports 13% rise in full-year profit13 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/James Oatway
SA factory activity slumps in Feb on record load shedding - Absa PMI1 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters/Rogan Ward
South African factory activity stable in January - Absa PMI1 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters.
Absa group to list on A2X30 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz