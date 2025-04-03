R21m stadium in Limpopo left incomplete and abandoned

The construction of the Tshivhuyuni Sports Facility, about 35km southeast of Louis Trichardt, began in August 2023 and was meant to take six months and cost a total of R21m.

Source: Wikipedia. Limpopo River.

But in January this year, the main contractor, Gombamemi Risk and Event Management, that had already been paid R10.4m, abandoned the site. The Makhado Municipality has since terminated the contract, and a new tender has now been advertised.

The municipality has imposed penalties on Gombamemi for delaying the project. R250,000 in penalties have been paid, said municipal spokesperson Mpho Rathando.

When the site was visited on Monday, 24 February, all construction had stopped. There was only a security guard present. The concrete palisade fence was collapsing. The stadium area was waterlogged.

Rathando says the project was 58% complete by September 2024, in line with the portion of the budget that has been spent.

To make way for the stadium, an eight-roomed house was bulldozed on the promise that the family would receive a new home. Construction has started but it is incomplete. The family of more than eight people is now living with grandparents. They did not wish to be quoted or named.

“Construction [of the house] will resume once a new contractor is appointed,” Rathando said.

A subcontractor, who wished to remain anonymous, said he and four others were still owed money by Gombameni since December 2023.

The subcontractor said the managing director of Gombamemi, Thomas Muluvhu, claimed he had not been paid by the municipality. But Rathando said the municipality made all the required payments to Gombamemi.

The subcontractor said, “It hurts because I was expecting that payment to pay my workers. I had to use my own money. And now it’s been nine months without being paid. One worker even took me to the CCMA last year. We’ve suffered enough because of this project.”

Another subcontractor said he was still owed over R90,000.

Muluvhu declined to comment on the project. “This matter forms part of an investigation, and I am not in a position to respond,” he said. Rathando says there is no investigation the municipality is aware of.

Rathando said the remaining work on the project included finalising the sports fields; completing earthworks; planting grass on the soccer and rugby fields; installing an irrigation system, borehole and septic tank; finishing the palisade fence; electrifying the facility; completing the ablution blocks, change rooms, plumbing and ceilings; constructing a guardhouse and building an outdoor gym with “indigenous games facilities”.

Reckson Mashamba, spokesperson for the Mashamba Traditional Council, said the community had hoped to host sports events to boost the local economy. Local vendors had expected to sell their wares at the stadium.

They are left disappointed but still hope the stadium will be completed.