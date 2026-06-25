The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing still matter. Just not in the way you think

More than 30 years after The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing was first published, marketers are still debating whether its principles remain relevant in a world shaped by algorithms, creators, communities and AI.

The answer is yes. But perhaps not for the reasons we think.

While marketing channels, technologies and consumer behaviours have evolved dramatically, the fundamental challenge facing brands remains unchanged: how do you earn a meaningful place in people's minds and lives?

Revisiting the 22 laws today reveals something interesting. The tactics may have changed, but the underlying principles continue to hold remarkably true.

Clarity still beats complexity

One of the strongest themes running through the laws is the importance of focus.

Whether it's The Law of Focus, The Law of Sacrifice or The Law of Leadership, the message is consistent: brands grow when they stand for something specific.

Brands are under constant pressure to be everything to everyone, that lesson feels more relevant than ever. The strongest brands are rarely the broadest. They're the clearest. They understand what they want to be known for and build consistency around that position over time.

Perception remains reality

Consumers don't experience brands through strategy documents, mission statements or marketing plans. They experience them through perception.

The Law of Perception reminds us that people act on what they believe to be true, not necessarily what brands intend to communicate.

Where audiences instantly share opinions, reviews and experiences, perception has become even more powerful. Brands no longer control their narrative – they contribute to it.

Growth is about direction, not speed

Modern marketing often rewards immediacy. Metrics update in real time. Trends emerge overnight. Campaigns are expected to deliver results instantly.

But The Law of Acceleration and The Law of Hype offer a useful counterpoint.

Sustainable growth rarely happens overnight. The brands that endure are often those that recognise genuine behavioural shifts and invest in them consistently, rather than chasing every moment of attention.

Visibility can be bought. Relevance must be earned.

Where the laws need reframing

While many of the principles remain relevant, the context in which they operate has fundamentally changed.

The original laws were written for media that were dominated by broadcast communication. Brands spoke and audiences listened.

Today, audiences participate. They create content, shape narratives, build communities and influence perceptions at a scale that was unimaginable when the book was first written.

As a result:

categories are increasingly defined by communities rather than companies.



leadership is granted by audiences, not claimed by brands.



messaging is interpreted, adapted and shared rather than simply received.

Brands no longer live solely in campaigns. They live in conversations. And conversations cannot be controlled. They can only be earned.

The rise of community-led branding

Perhaps the biggest lesson from revisiting the laws is that successful brands today are built with people, not for them.

This is where community becomes a strategic advantage. Whether through community radio, social platforms, creator ecosystems or grassroots engagement, audiences increasingly expect participation rather than interruption.

The brands gaining traction are those that listen before they speak, contribute before they promote and create value before they seek attention.

Community radio has long operated this way. It doesn't simply broadcast messages into a market. It reflects the realities, cultures and conversations already happening within that community.

Modern brands can learn a great deal from that model.

The questions marketers should be asking

The most valuable takeaway from revisiting the 22 laws isn't whether every principle remains perfectly applicable. It's that the best marketing still starts with understanding people.

That means asking better questions:

Are we building something people genuinely recognise and value?



Are we chasing attention or earning relevance?



Are we responding to culture or trying to force our way into it?



Are we creating visibility or building meaning?

These questions matter because growth is no longer simply about reach. It's about resonance.

Final thought

Marketing will continue to evolve. Platforms will change, technologies will advance and new channels will emerge. But people remain remarkably consistent. They still seek relevance, trust, belonging and value.

The brands that understand this will continue to succeed, regardless of how the landscape shifts around them. Because ultimately, strong brands aren't built by being seen everywhere. They're built by belonging somewhere.



