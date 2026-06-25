YouthMonth | Prism winner Sebabatso Lemaoana on PR and trust

In 2025, Sebabatso Lemaoana was recognised by the PRISM Awards as the Best Up-and-Coming PR Professional. We spoke to the Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultancy account manager about the evolving role of public relations in a rapidly changing communications landscape.

Sebabatso Lemaoana is a Prism Award winning PR professional. Source: Supplied.

How did you get into the PR industry?

My journey into PR started with my passion for storytelling, communication, and understanding how brands connect with people. When I was studying I developed a strong foundation in media, content creation, and communication strategy.

After completing qualification, I entered the corporate environment through Multichoice where I was in the customer care department. Although my role was customer-focused, it strengthened my understanding of people, consumer behaviour, problem-solving, and the importance of clear communication. Later on I joined Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultancy, since then, I’ve had the opportunity to work across incredible brands including Spar South Africa, Heineken, Windhoek, Amstel, and JC Le Roux.

My role has allowed me to work across media relations, reputation management, integrated campaigns, influencer partnerships, events, digital communications, and strategic storytelling. Every campaign has taught me that PR is not just about creating visibility, it’s about building trust, shaping perceptions, and creating meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

In 2025, you were named the best up and coming PR professional by the Prisms. What did that mean to you?

Winning the Gold Prism Award for Best Up and Coming Professional of the Year in 2025 was an incredibly meaningful moment for me. It represented more than an award, it was recognition of the journey, the late nights, the learning curves, and the commitment to continuously improving my craft.

PR is an industry built on collaboration, so I also see the award as a reflection of the amazing teams, mentors, clients, and colleagues who have trusted me with opportunities to grow.

For me, it reinforced that young professionals have an important role to play in shaping the future of communications. It motivated me to continue pushing boundaries, trusting myself, staying curious, and using creativity and strategy to deliver work that creates real impact.

As PR continues to evolve with digital platforms and AI, how can professionals ensure the industry maintains its credibility,

I think we protect the significance of PR by constantly reminding people that public relations is not just about publicity, it is about reputation, relationships, trust, and influence.

As the industry evolves, especially with digital platforms and AI changing how people consume information, PR professionals have to remain intentional about maintaining the human element. The foundation of PR has always been understanding people: what matters to them, what they believe, and how organisations can communicate authentically.

We also need to continue measuring our impact. PR has grown beyond media coverage; it now influences business decisions, customer experience, brand loyalty, and stakeholder relationships. By demonstrating that value, we ensure PR continues to be recognised as a strategic business function.

What inspires you each and every day?

I’m inspired by the opportunity to create work that has meaning. Every day presents a chance to solve a problem, tell a story differently, or help a brand connect with people in a more authentic way.

I’m also inspired by growth the fact that every campaign, challenge, and conversation teaches me something new. Working in PR challenges me which I love because I get to grow, but I enjoy being in an industry where creativity and strategy come together.

Seeing an idea move from boardroom meetings into something that influences audiences is incredibly rewarding.

What advice do you have for young people who want to go into PR and communications?

My advice would be to stay curious and never stop learning. PR is constantly changing, so the professionals who succeed are those who adapt, understand new platforms, and continue developing their skills.

I would also encourage young people to understand that PR is not only about glitz and glam or getting media coverage. It requires strategic thinking, emotional intelligence, relationship building, creativity, and the ability to understand business objectives.

Build relationships, ask questions, take every opportunity to learn, and don’t underestimate small beginnings. My own journey started with learning, supporting teams, and saying yes to opportunities that helped me grow.

What would meaningful progress look like for you in five years?

In five years, meaningful progress for me would be continuing to grow into a strategic communications leader who creates impact beyond campaigns.

I would like to be in a position where I’m working on bigger communication strategies, mentoring young professionals, and contributing to the evolution of the PR industry.

I also want to continue bridging creativity with data using insights and innovation to create communication strategies that not only look good but deliver measurable value for organisations and communities. Ultimately, progress for me means continuous growth, meaningful contribution, and leaving a positive mark on the people and brands I work with