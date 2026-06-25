Bridging South Africa’s media skills gap with industry‑backed learning

As media channels multiply, consumer behaviour evolves and accountability expectations grow, South Africa’s media industry faces a new challenge: ensuring that talent development keeps pace with the realities of modern media planning.

In response, the Advertising Media Association of South Africa (AMASA) has re-launched the Media Management Competence Certificate. The updated course was developed in partnership with the AAA School of Advertising to equip professionals with the strategic, analytical and practical skills required in today’s media environment.

The initiative is the culmination of months of collaboration between AMASA council members, educators and industry leaders who recognised a growing gap between traditional learning pathways and the increasingly complex demands placed on modern media professionals.

“The media industry has transformed dramatically over the last decade,” says Merissa Himraj, AMASA council member.

“Today’s practitioners are expected to navigate an ecosystem that spans audio, digital, social, programmatic, out-of-home, retail media, data and measurement. Yet many professionals have had limited access to formal, industry-relevant training that reflects the realities of modern media planning and buying.”

A key component of the programme is AMASA’s newly developed industry textbook, Mastering Media Planning: Where Art and Science Meet, written by South African media professionals and designed to provide a contemporary, locally relevant view of the media planning discipline.

The textbook forms part of a broader commitment by AMASA to advance education, professional standards and skills development across the marketing and media industry.

For decades, AMASA has played a leading role in developing media talent, fostering industry collaboration and promoting excellence in media planning and strategy. The new certificate programme builds on that legacy by creating a structured pathway for both emerging and established professionals seeking to strengthen their media competence.

The four-month programme combines academic rigour with practical industry application and includes contributions from AMASA-curated guest lecturers and subject matter experts. Participants will gain exposure to areas including consumer behaviour, strategic marketing, integrated communications, media planning, media management and channel-specific best practice.

The programme is designed for media planners and buyers, account managers, brand marketers, career changers entering the industry, and experienced practitioners looking to refresh and formalise their knowledge.

Beyond the qualification itself, the initiative reflects a broader industry need. Recent advances in digital media, automation, data-driven planning and cross-platform measurement have fundamentally changed the skills required of today’s media professionals.

As brands demand greater accountability, agencies navigate increasingly fragmented consumer journeys and media owners continue to innovate across platforms, developing future-ready talent has become a strategic priority for the industry.

“The future of media depends on the quality of people entering and growing within the profession. This programme represents an investment in the next generation of media talent and in the long-term health of South Africa’s media industry. We are particularly proud to introduce the AMASA textbook, which captures local expertise and industry knowledge in a way that will benefit media professionals for years to come,” adds Claire Herman, AMASA council member.

The Media Management Competence Certificate begins on 3 August 2026 and is delivered in a hybrid format through the AAA School of Advertising.

You can register here

Applications close on 24 July 2026.



