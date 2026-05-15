Perion, Mediamark and McSorely Media launch exclusive AI advertising partnership across Africa

Partnership brings Outmax's AI capabilities to African markets, adding a new distribution channel in a high-growth digital advertising market, while delivering performance, transparency and measurable results to agencies and brands across the continent.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: PERI), an advanced technology leader solving for the complexities of digital advertising through AI-native execution infrastructure, today announced an exclusive partnership with McSorely Media, together with joint venture partner Mediamark, leading media companies operating across Africa, to deploy Outmax, Perion's AI-native execution agent, into the region. The agreement expands Perion's commercial footprint, creates a new recurring revenue channel, while bringing outcome-driven, transparent AI execution to African agencies.

Africa's programmatic advertising market is at an inflection point. According to ResearchAndMarkets , digital ad spend across the continent is forecast to reach $6.5bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% through the end of the decade, nearly double the pace of the prior five years. Yet despite this trajectory, the infrastructure to convert that spend into measurable, optimised outcomes remains nascent. The convergence of accelerating digital investment and underleveraged execution capability represents a significant commercial opportunity for Perion to capture value, particularly through AI-driven execution solutions like Outmax.

Outmax is an AI agent designed to increase advertiser efficiency and performance by applying algorithmic intelligence to optimise against brand-defined business outcomes rather than platform-standard KPIs.

Through McSorely Media and Mediamark's combined agency footprint across the continent, the partnership delivers a unified solution, combining Outmax's real-time AI optimisation with Perion's programmatic digital out-of-home capabilities, accelerating market penetration.

Early deployments in South Africa are already delivering results. A campaign for high end niche fashion brand Wepner, executed through Mediamark and powered by Outmax, achieved a 96% video completion rate on YouTube, exceeding benchmark by six points, alongside a 27% reduction in carbon intensity and a 7,65% engagement rate. The campaign drove an astounding 3.7m views onto the Wepner Instagram page. This demonstrated Outmax's ability to drive measurable performance and efficiency gains for South African advertisers ahead of broader continental rollout, and underscores Outmax’s ability to drive both performance and sustainability outcomes, reinforcing its value proposition for large scale budget allocations.

"This partnership gives us a scalable channel into one of the fastest-growing digital advertising markets in the world - and does so through partners with unmatched agency reach across the continent" said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion. "As African advertisers increasingly demand outcome-driven execution, Outmax is built to deliver exactly that."

Terry Paterson, CEO, McSorely Media, said: “African brands and agencies now have access to Perion One, a platform-agnostic, AI-driven execution layer across programmatic and Digital-out-of-home. Through our joint venture with Mediamark, we’re bringing a more orchestrated and accountable approach to performance in the African market.”

Wayne Bischoff, CEO, Mediamark, added: “Perion’s Outmax introduces a differentiated capability not currently available in Africa. Being first to market through our partnership with McSorely Media gives us a clear competitive advantage - and we intend to move quickly.”

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is an advanced technology leader redefining advertising through AI-native infrastructure, delivering real-time media execution across CTV, digital out-of-home, commerce and retail media, social and digital environments. Powered by Outmax, the company’s proprietary AI engine, Perion helps brands, agencies, and retailers optimise spend and performance, driving measurable outcomes at scale.

For more information, visit www.perion.com

About McSorely Media

Grounded in Africa’s diversity and experience - with over a decade of industry service, experiences, and being a part of the daily evolution. McSorely Media brings together international and domestic perspectives from the people to the people by joining platforms and technology to deliver real, measurable results. Agnostic by Design. Verified by Results.

About Mediamark

Mediamark is Africa’s leading digital and audio advertising solutions company, representing premium media brands and advanced adtech solutions. We connect advertisers to highly engaged audiences and turn that attention into measurable, outcome-driven results through data, technology, and trusted media environments.



