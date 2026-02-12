South Africa
    NAB welcomes new leaders Philly Moilwa and Lara Kantor

    12 Feb 2026
    The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced on Wednesday the appointment of Philly Moilwa, who is head of policy and regulatory affairs at the SABC, as chairperson of its Executive Committee (Exco), and Lara Kantor, general manager of regulatory affairs at MultiChoice, as deputy chairperson.
    Philly Moilwa is head of policy and regulatory affairs at the SABC.
    Philly Moilwa is head of policy and regulatory affairs at the SABC.

    Industry leaders

    These appointments were confirmed at the NAB’s first Exco meeting of 2026.

    Both Moilwa and Kantor are highly respected industry leaders with extensive experience and longstanding involvement in the NAB and its Exco.

    The Exco is made up of non-executive members and serves as the organisation’s principal decision-making body, representing the NAB’s diverse membership from across the broadcasting sector. The chairperson and deputy chairperson are elected for a two-year term.

    NAB executive director Nadia Bulbulia expressed appreciation to outgoing chairperson Nick Grubb, the chief executive of Radio at Kagiso Media, for his exemplary leadership and dedication in representing NAB members during key industry processes.

    “We extend our sincere gratitude to Nick Grubb for his outstanding contribution. We are confident that Philly Moilwa and Lara Kantor will continue to advance the interests of our members and strengthen the broadcasting industry. We’re pleased that Nick will continue to serve on the NAB Exco, albeit no longer as Chair,” Bulbulia said.

    New members

    Bulbulia further welcomed new Exco members Kgothatso Mampa (Primedia Broadcasting), Thato Toko (Sentech) and Dave Tiltmann (AME/ Kaya 959).

    “We thank all members, for their willingness to serve on the NAB Exco in 2026,” she added.

    In addition to the Exco, the NAB comprises four standing committees. Broadcaster participation in these committees is high, meaning the NAB is able to draw on a wide breadth of expertise and knowledge within the broadcasting community for its various programmes.

    Read more: media, radio, Lara Kantor, NAB, National Association of Broadcasters, Philly Moilwa, broadcasting
