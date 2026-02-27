Elevate 28: WPP's strategy to transition into a single company

Transitioning from a holding company structure to a single company, WPP will simplify its business to deliver fully integrated, AI-enabled solutions through four core operating units: WPP Media, WPP Creative, WPP Production and WPP Enterprise Solutions across four regions, North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

Wpp's One Southwark Bridge campus in London (Image source @ WPP WPP

“Today we are unveiling a bold plan for a simpler, more integrated WPP,” says Cindy Rose OBE, chief executive officer of WPP.

This will be achieved through Elevate28, a multi-year strategic plan to simplify and integrate its client proposition, restore growth and drive long-term value for clients, talent and shareholders.

“Our intention is to stabilise the business, return to organic growth, create capacity to invest in the future and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders.

“WPP will become a single company, streamlined into four operating units across four regions, all unified by our pioneering agentic marketing platform, WPP Open,” explains Rose.

She says the network’s recent underperformance has been driven by excessive organisational complexity, a lack of an integrated operating model and inconsistent strategic execution.

“While disappointing, I see huge potential as these issues are all within our power to fix and we’re already making great progress.”

She adds that the network has everything it needs to succeed: “exceptional talent, world-class capabilities, trusted data and technology solutions and groundbreaking partnerships, as well as the scale and reach to service the most complex multi-national, multi-brand clients in the world.

"The momentum we are seeing from the decisive action we’ve already taken gives me the confidence that we’re on the right path to creating a WPP that is fit for the future and built to win."

Rose says her first six months as CEO have only reinforced her conviction that WPP is an extraordinary company.

“As our clients navigate uncertainty, AI disruption and macro-volatility, we're looking ahead with a clear and focused mission: to be the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands in the era of AI.”

Elevate 27 strategy

The plan is designed to deliver sustained growth through three distinct phases:

Phase 1 – Stabilise (2026) The immediate priority is to stabilise net new business performance. We will execute cost savings initiatives and rationalise the portfolio. Phase 2 – Build (2027) Our transformed go-to-market strategy, supported by a more effective operating model, will be embedded and will help deliver a fully integrated offer spanning media, creative, production and enterprise solutions. We are targeting a return to organic growth during the course of 2027. Phase 3 – Accelerate (2028 and beyond) We aim to be a simpler, lower-cost, AI-enabled business, recognised by clients as a trusted growth partner, showing accelerated growth, improved margin and strong cash conversion.

To achieve this transformation and deliver £500m of gross savings by 2028, the network anticipatse total cash costs of approximately £400m phased over two years. It will reinvest a significant portion of savings into high-growth areas.