    MediaHeads 360 strengthens leadership to accelerate client growth

    Issued by MediaHeads 360
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    MediaHeads 360 has announced the appointment of Zodwa Vundla as managing director and Kantha Govender as operations director, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to delivering stronger commercial outcomes for its clients.
    Zodwa Vundla.
    Zodwa Vundla.
    Kantha Govender.
    Kantha Govender.

    For advertisers navigating an increasingly fragmented and competitive media landscape, consistency, agility and insight matter more than ever. This leadership transition ensures MediaHeads 360 remains focused on helping brands cut through, connect meaningfully with audiences, and achieve measurable growth.

    Zodwa Vundla steps into the managing director role after leading sales and partnerships at MediaHeads 360, where she played a central role in driving revenue growth, strengthening agency relationships, and expanding the company’s commercial offering.

    “Our clients operate in an environment where performance is non-negotiable,” says Vundla. “Our focus is simple: sharper strategy, stronger partnerships, and campaigns that deliver real business results.”

    Kantha Govender assumes the role of operations director following her tenure as general manager, where she optimised systems, strengthened delivery processes, and enhanced execution capability across the business.

    “Operational excellence is what turns strategy into results,” says Govender. “Our priority is ensuring every campaign we deliver is efficient, measurable, and commercially effective for our clients.”

    The transition follows seven and a half years of leadership under Candy Dempers, during which the business evolved from RadioHeads into MediaHeads 360, expanded its national footprint, and deepened long-term partnerships across the industry.

    This new chapter is not about change for its own sake. It is about strengthening what matters most:

    • Strategic agility in a fast-moving media environment
    • Data-informed audio and content solutions
    • Efficient execution that protects client investment
    • Long-term partnerships built on trust and results

    As a proudly independent, women-led media business, MediaHeads 360 continues to invest in leadership that prioritises innovation, inclusion and commercial sustainability - ensuring clients benefit from both strategic thinking and disciplined delivery.

    For advertisers seeking a focused, agile audio and content partner, MediaHeads 360 remains committed to one goal: helping brands grow through meaningful audience connection.

    MediaHeads 360
    MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
