Keeping up with the MediaHeads - Gladiators are you ready

It’s the 213th of January and 2026 has already made itself know in several WhatsApp groups and at the United Nations. If January is about setting the foundation and tone for the year, we’re in for a momentous time!

I always use the holiday time to reflect on the year past and the year head. I’m an overthinker, over-planner and have a moment of panic from time to time. In 2025 I made the decision to be more intentional and to work on my “over-ness” and show up being fully present and with purpose. This meant I had to slow-down at times, let go and open my eyes. Having a personal theme was challenging but at the same time a powerful lesson in grounding myself and not complicating my purpose. 2025 wasn’t about doing everything. It was about doing the right things at the right time with the right energy. Being intentional.

As I embrace 2026, I have chosen another personal theme that will manifest across my stories and provide me with a simple yet focussed approach to both professional and personal ambitions and challenges.

Courage.

This year I am challenging myself to find the courage to embrace change, try new things and learn. Courage to be accountable, speak with respect and lead. The year has already shown that there is an element of volatility, but courage allows us to show up with a sense of readiness, not fear.

I love what MediaHeads 360 achieved for brands and clients last year and absolutely believe we will have the courage to push harder, listen more intently and continue building meaningful partnerships that deliver impact. Our work on-air, online and everywhere in between is built to last. We have started the year with clear creative focus and have four priorities that we’d like to build with our clients and their brands.

Storytelling is at the heart of our team and always has been. Our team understands how to translate business strategy and operational workflows into meaningful stories that help audiences find the solutions they require to make informed decisions. With more choice comes more noise. The MediaHeads 360 Team believes that great content that resonates should be amplified. Content amplification drives messaging, awareness and decisive decision making. Getting consumers closer to brands that solve their problem is more easily achieved when we bang the drum on the great content already created – leveraging the content we know works in different spaces and in different ways. We are a brand that listens, creates and understands audio. It’s what we do best. So it goes with our saying that we put audio first. Audio is key to our integrated approach and continues to create amazing synergies with other platforms. Audio and everything after, it’s beautiful to see, hear and experience. The MediaHeads 360 Team have always been about execution excellence. Every step is choreographed, every decision considered, every element in the campaign a priority. Every execution excellent.



Along with the Team I’m looking forward to the challenges that 2026 hold. I’m hoping you have a theme, word or vision that will anchor you, push you and grow you in 2026!



