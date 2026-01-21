African brand guru Thebe Ikalafeng appointed chancellor of Sol Plaatje University

Thebe Ikalafeng has been appointed the new chancellor of Sol Plaatje University, where he will serve a five-year term in accordance with the University Statute, effective 16 January 2026.

Ikalafeng succeeds Justice Steven Majiedt, whose second term as Chancellor concluded on 20 October 2025.

“Sol Plaatje University is privileged that this award-winning author, internationally recognised scholar, and influential public intellectual has made himself available to serve as Chancellor," said chairperson of the University Council, Professor Randall Carolissen. "Mr Ikalafeng has distinguished himself as the continent’s foremost authority on branding, reputation, and identity, and as a leading advocate for a brand-led African renaissance.

"His depth of intellect, global standing, and extensive business, academic, and civic networks will significantly strengthen the University’s ambition to be an institution of first choice, and a catalyst for unlocking the immense cultural, intellectual, and economic potential of the Northern Cape and its people — while advancing the University’s growing national and international stature.”

Carolissen added that Ikalafeng’s appointment carries particular resonance given his roots in Kimberley and the University’s namesake: “His return to Kimberley — his place of birth — reflects a commitment to plough back and to lend gravitas to the realisation of the vision articulated by Solomon Plaatje more than a century ago: a vision grounded in education, dignity, African self-confidence, and engagement with the world on our own terms.”

Brand guru

Ikalafeng is widely recognised as one of the continent’s most influential thinkers and practitioners at the intersection of branding, culture and governance. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has worked across Africa and globally, shaping how institutions, cities, countries, and the continent itself understand and project their identity.

He is the founder and chairman of Brand Leadership Group, a multidisciplinary advisory operating at the intersection of strategy, creativity, and intellectual property law, and the founder of Brand Africa, a non-profit movement established in 2010 to drive a brand-led African renaissance; and Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands study — the continent’s definitive barometer of brand admiration and reputation — conducted in more than 30 countries across Africa.

Ikalafeng has played a pivotal role in the transformation and re-branding of multiple higher education institutions in South Africa and beyond, supporting universities in navigating post-merger identity, relevance, and global competitiveness.

From councillor to chancellor

Ikalafeng has most recently served on the Council of Sol Plaatje University, bringing continuity, institutional memory, and strategic insight to his new role as chancellor.

A prolific writer, sought-after thought leader and best-selling author, he has been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African magazine and has received multiple lifetime achievement awards, as well as honorary doctorates from the University of South Africa and the University of Johannesburg, in recognition of his contribution to branding, leadership, and public discourse.

“I accept this appointment with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility," said Ikalafeng. "Sol Plaatje University is firmly rooted in the Northern Cape — a province rich in history, resilience, and possibility — yet its mandate and influence extend far beyond its geography.

"Named after one of Africa’s most influential intellectuals, patriots, and pan-Africanists, Solomon Plaatje, the University carries a legacy of scholarship that speaks confidently from Africa to the world. To return to Kimberley, my home city and a place that helped shape South Africa’s political economy, is both a homecoming and a calling.

"I see the role of Chancellor as stewardship: supporting an institution that draws strength from its community while building a reputation for global excellence, relevance, and African thought leadership.”