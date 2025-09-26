South Africa
ESG Health & Social Welfare
    Kumba Iron Ore hands over transformative community project

    Anglo American Kumba Iron Ore recently handed over a community development project, the Lebelelang Centre, to the Tsantsabane community in Postmasburg. The handover ceremony was attended by Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks, Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, alongside community leaders, municipal partners and development stakeholders.
    26 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Kumba Iron Ore’s social projects, rolling out as a part of its social labour plans (SLPs), aim to deliver community upliftment by creating safe and inclusive spaces for people with disabilities, improving access to essential health services, and bringing literacy and skills development closer to home.

    The initiatives build on the delivery of sports and recreation facilities as well as critical road and water infrastructure.

    Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala said, “What matters most is not the buildings themselves, but how they serve and uplift the people of Tsantsabane.

    “Our role is to walk alongside the community, ensuring that our investments support education, inclusion and opportunity where they are needed most.

    “These projects are a testament to what is possible when business, government, partners and communities work together.

    “They show the power of partnerships in delivering facilities that respond directly to community needs and create long-lasting impact.”

    Mantashe said, “This is not about compliance, this is beyond corporate social responsibility - this is about social projects that you are completing to change the image of mining companies: rather than being known for digging a hole in the ground, (mining companies) display a humane face, leading in communities, making a difference in communities.

    “I wanted to come and see this project as it was built in the community, for the community and has a meaningful impact on people’s lives here in the community. Social labour plans help us realise (the) potential of mining.”

    Kumba’s community investments hope to demonstrate the power of partnership in advancing sustainable development.

    The Lebelelang Centre was expanded through collaboration with the Tsantsabane Local Municipality, Assmang Beeshoek, Lesedi Solar, the National Development Agency, and the Department of Social Development.

    It has been transformed from a former waste dumping site into a safe, inclusive space that empowers persons with disabilities and has created 83 jobs.

    Similarly, the White City Library will serve as a vibrant hub for literacy, digital access, and future tertiary learning through a Sol Plaatje University partnership.

    Read more: social development, Anglo American, National Development Agency, Gwede Mantashe, Kumba Iron Ore, Department of Social Development, Mpumi Zikalala, Sol Plaatje University
    TopicsNext
    Let's do Biz