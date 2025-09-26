South Africa
    Pizza Hut honours inspiring third LeadHERship cohort at graduation event

    Pizza Hut, in partnership with the Youth Employment Service (Yes) and local NPOs, proudly celebrated the graduation of 80 young women from its LeadHERship Initiative third cohort, marking the completion of a transformative year of mentorship and workplace experience.
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    26 Sep 2025
    Pizza Hut honours inspiring third LeadHERship cohort at graduation event

    Launched in 2022, the LeadHERship Initiative was designed to tackle one of South Africa’s most pressing challenges: youth unemployment. With national rates of unemployed youth between 18 and 24 remaining extremely high – including 70% of unemployed youth being women – the programme equips participants with practical skills, professional mentorship, and work experience, while also providing a monthly income that, on average, supports 3.5 family members.

    Including this year’s graduates, a total of 252 youth have been sponsored across three cohorts, with 227 completing the programme – an impressive 91% completion rate. To date, 53 participants have been absorbed into permanent roles, with a further 11 securing fixed-term contracts, and five graduates successfully starting their own businesses. These outcomes reflect the growing impact of the initiative, with many more employment contracts from the third cohort still expected in the coming months.

    The ripple effect of the programme has touched an estimated 795 lives, as graduates’ earnings extend support to their families and wider communities.

    Marlene von Berg with LeadHERship graduates
    Marlene von Berg with LeadHERship graduates
    Tshegofatso Phungwayo, 2025 graduate
    Tshegofatso Phungwayo, 2025 graduate

    Key highlights:

    • Cohort 1 (2022): 125 sponsored → 112 completed. Employment: 30 permanent jobs, 11 fixed-term contracts, 3 businesses started.

    • Cohort 2 (2023): 37 sponsored → 35 completed. Employment: 20 permanent jobs, 2 businesses started.

    • Cohort 3 (2025): 90 sponsored → 80 completed and graduated on 9 September 2025. Employment: 3 permanent jobs to date (with additional contracts expected).

    This year’s graduation featured keynote speaker Ntandoyenkosi (Ntando) Kunene-Radzuma, former Miss South Africa 2016 and a long-standing advocate for youth empowerment. Ntando’s address inspired graduates to celebrate their achievements, network and look for opportunities, and continue building confidence as they enter the next chapter of their careers. “It’s okay to be nervous now, but don’t let that stop you. Channel those nerves into action and do something” enthused Kunene-Radzuma.

    Graduate Jecqueline Nakana, who also took to the stage to share her story, explained that she had been doing whatever she could to make ends meet before the programme, said: “I knew I needed quality work experience, and through LeadHERship, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. Growth is uncomfortable, but it is necessary. Now, working alongside two inspiring women, I am motivated to become a businesswoman myself. My advice: just start!”

    Special Guest DJ Zintle entertains the graduates
    Special Guest DJ Zintle entertains the graduates
    Jecqueline with Ntando
    Jecqueline with Ntando

    The event concluded with an uplifting celebration, including networking, entertainment, and a special surprise performance by DJ Zinhle, who took to the decks and celebrated with the graduates.

    Lee-Ann Cullingworth, Pizza Hut marketing director Middle East and Africa, and Marlene von Berg, Pizza Hut social purpose lead, reflected on the milestone: “Through LeadHERship, we’re not just addressing unemployment statistics but we’re changing lives, families, and communities. These young women are breaking barriers and it was truly special to be able to celebrate their graduation.”

    The LeadHERship Initiative is a cornerstone of Pizza Hut’s global community impact strategy, 'An Equal Slice for Everyone', and continues to create meaningful, long-lasting impact.

    For more information about the LeadHERship Initiative, visit www.pizzahutleadhership.com.

