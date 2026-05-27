South Africa
ESG Climate Change
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

TrialogueDunlop Tyres SASafripolHOT 102.7FMKIC South AfricaYellow Door EnergyProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    A storm is brewing as experts warn of a “super” El Niño

    Benjamin Selwyn of the University of Sussex warns that a “super” El Niño could overwhelm already fragile global food systems, risking worldwide famine.
    27 May 2026
    27 May 2026
    Image credit: , , via Wikimedia Commons
    Image credit: Lecia Nel, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Defining moment for Africa

    Rare “super” El Niños generate exceptionally intense warming of water at the surface of the Pacific, with temperatures rising more than 2°C above historical averages, explains Selwyn.

    This global weather shift heightens risks of extreme heat, droughts, and flooding, directly threatening agriculture and food production.

    The African Climate Foundation (ACF) — which recently released its 2026-2030 strategy — stresses that Africa is reaching a critical moment in climate and development decisions.

    “The decisions being made today around energy, finance, industrialisation, trade and resilience will impact development outcomes for decades.

    “Our role is to ensure that those driving this transition from within Africa have the institutions, capabilities and investment platforms they need,” says Saliem Fakir, executive director and founder of the African Climate Foundation.

    The foundation says the challenge for African countries is no longer about securing commitments, but building the systems, institutions and partnerships needed to translate ambition into meaningful progress.

    “Commitments have multiplied, but implementation has lagged. Each year of delay raises the costs, and the consequences of inaction will be borne most heavily by those least responsible for the crisis.

    “This is particularly concerning when considering the possibility of a ‘super’ El Niño later this year and the major impact it will have on the continent,” says Fakir.

    South African storms

    Despite contributing only a small share of global emissions, Africa continues to face disproportionate climate impacts while receiving only around 3% of global climate finance.

    South Africa has already seen the devastating impacts of extreme weather recently.

    Inclement weather reached several parts of the country, including the Western Cape, which led to the deaths of 11 people and impacted more than 80,000 others.

    Independent applied climatologist Peter Johnson described the Cape Storm as “exceptional” in a GroundUp explainer.

    “What made this storm stand out was the combination of destructive wind and flooding occurring together, and widespread impacts from the Garden Route to Cape Town,” he wrote.

    While Cape Town is accustomed to stormy weather, Johnson explained that “evidence increasingly suggests that extreme rainfall events are becoming more intense because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture.”

    With more unpredictable weather expected, the recent storms may signal more to come.

    Read more: climate change, agriculture, trade, energy, industrialisation, famine, finance, food insecurity, El Niño, food production, flooding, ACF, Peter Johnson, Climate finance, GroundUp, The Conversation, climate resilience, climate science, Cape storm, extreme weather, global food systems, inclement weather
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz