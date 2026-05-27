A storm is brewing as experts warn of a “super” El Niño

Benjamin Selwyn of the University of Sussex warns that a “super” El Niño could overwhelm already fragile global food systems, risking worldwide famine.

Defining moment for Africa

Rare “super” El Niños generate exceptionally intense warming of water at the surface of the Pacific, with temperatures rising more than 2°C above historical averages, explains Selwyn.

This global weather shift heightens risks of extreme heat, droughts, and flooding, directly threatening agriculture and food production.

The African Climate Foundation (ACF) — which recently released its 2026-2030 strategy — stresses that Africa is reaching a critical moment in climate and development decisions.

“The decisions being made today around energy, finance, industrialisation, trade and resilience will impact development outcomes for decades.

“Our role is to ensure that those driving this transition from within Africa have the institutions, capabilities and investment platforms they need,” says Saliem Fakir, executive director and founder of the African Climate Foundation.

The foundation says the challenge for African countries is no longer about securing commitments, but building the systems, institutions and partnerships needed to translate ambition into meaningful progress.

“Commitments have multiplied, but implementation has lagged. Each year of delay raises the costs, and the consequences of inaction will be borne most heavily by those least responsible for the crisis.

“This is particularly concerning when considering the possibility of a ‘super’ El Niño later this year and the major impact it will have on the continent,” says Fakir.

South African storms

Despite contributing only a small share of global emissions, Africa continues to face disproportionate climate impacts while receiving only around 3% of global climate finance.

South Africa has already seen the devastating impacts of extreme weather recently.

Inclement weather reached several parts of the country, including the Western Cape, which led to the deaths of 11 people and impacted more than 80,000 others.

Independent applied climatologist Peter Johnson described the Cape Storm as “exceptional” in a GroundUp explainer.

“What made this storm stand out was the combination of destructive wind and flooding occurring together, and widespread impacts from the Garden Route to Cape Town,” he wrote.

While Cape Town is accustomed to stormy weather, Johnson explained that “evidence increasingly suggests that extreme rainfall events are becoming more intense because a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture.”

With more unpredictable weather expected, the recent storms may signal more to come.