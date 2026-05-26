Young winemaker Banele Vakele takes Tembela Wines global

South African winemaker Banele Vakele is gaining international recognition as a new generation of boutique producers strengthens the country’s position in global wine markets.

Source: Supplied | Banele Vakele, Founder, Tembela Wines

At 33, Vakele has emerged as one of the country’s rising wine talents through his label Tembela Wines, which is already exported to markets including the United States, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, with Belgium and the Netherlands expected to follow.

Vakele’s journey into winemaking began in Constantia, where he attended high school on scholarship before later studying at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute.

“I was lucky enough to land in Constantia, and that exposure changed everything for me. I realised winemaking brought together all the things I loved – nature, science, travel and working with my hands,” he says.

He later joined the Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme, one of South Africa’s leading mentorship initiatives for emerging winemakers.

“The Protégé Programme changed my life. It wasn’t a quick-fix initiative; it was designed to create real, long-term impact. You learn by doing, by being in the cellar, by making mistakes, by being pushed,” Vakele explains.

International harvests shape winemaking philosophy

During the programme, Vakele trained at estates including DeMorgenzon, Klein Constantia and Bouchard Finlayson before completing harvests in Burgundy, Champagne and Beaujolais.

He later gained additional experience in the United States and Australia, working across organic, biodynamic and technologically advanced wine cellars.

“Travelling opened my eyes. You can read every book in the world, but nothing replaces seeing how different regions work and how they treat the soil, how they respect the vineyard, how they bring family into the cellar. It changed my philosophy completely,” he says.

Vakele launched Tembela Wines in 2020, naming the brand after his late mother.

“My mother was the first person who believed in me. Tembela means to have faith, hope and belief, depending on the context,” says Vakele.

The boutique label currently produces a Syrah and Chenin Blanc, with Vakele maintaining full creative and technical control through contracted cellar partnerships.

“The intellectual capital is mine. I decide how the wine is made, how it’s blended, how it expresses the place it comes from,” he says.

New generation reshapes SA wine industry

Vakele’s wines have already received industry recognition, including winning the Best Overall Wine category at the iTOO Next Generation Awards 2026 for the Tembela Syrah 2025.

“For me, the award wasn’t about publicity, but about my peers saying: we see you, we respect the work you’re doing,” he says.

Vakele believes South Africa’s wine industry is entering a defining period as younger consumers increasingly explore new producers and boutique labels.

“When you make wine, you make it for the world. I want my wines to stand next to the best internationally; not as a ‘black winemaker’, but simply as a winemaker,” Vakele says.

He also highlighted the collaborative culture within the local industry.

“There’s a real sense of camaraderie here. We help each other, we share knowledge, we push each other to be better. That’s something you don’t always see in Europe or the US.”

According to Melissa Brink, underwriting lead at iTOO Special Risks, younger winemakers are helping strengthen the sector through technical skill and quality-focused production.

“The dedication, discipline and craft required to produce exceptional wine consistently is no small feat. It takes years of refinement, great technical skill, and an unwavering pursuit of quality. That commitment to excellence is what sets this next generation of winemakers apart,” says Brink.