Entries open for 2026 South African Preserve Championships

Agri-Expo has opened entries for the second South African Preserve Championships following the launch of the competition in 2025.

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The championships are open to producers of preserved fruit and vegetable products across South Africa, including jams, marmalades, chutneys, pickles, pestos and olives.

Products entered must already be commercially available through retail outlets, farm stalls, markets or online platforms.

Blind judging process

A panel of 50 judges, led by chief judge Susina Jooste, will evaluate entries through a blind tasting process followed by an independent audit.

“The response to the inaugural South African Preserve Championships in 2025 exceeded all expectations, with 456 entries from 66 producers,” says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo and organiser of the competition.

“This not only reflects the growing interest in quality preserved products, but also highlights the value of a national platform that recognises excellence. It is an outstanding opportunity for producers to gain national recognition, connect with industry stakeholders, and celebrate the craft of preserving.”

Compagniesdrift’s Makataan Chunks won the 2025 Preserve Product of the Year title, while 70 products from 29 producers received South African Champion recognition alongside 11 category winners.

“Agri-Expo is committed to excellence in agri-processing across multiple sectors,” Milford adds. “This competition honours exceptional products and encourages ongoing improvement and innovation in the preserving industry.”

The 2026 championships are supported by Hollard, ClemenGold and The Consol Shop, an Ardagh Glass Packaging company.

Entry details and deadlines

Entries close on 29 May 2026. The entry fee is R150 excluding VAT per product.

Judging will take place on 29 July, while products must be delivered on 21, 22 or 23 July. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 27 August.

Entry forms are available on the competition website.